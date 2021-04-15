Steering committee will help guide future use of the public area
Wayzata leaders met for a City Council workshop meeting April 6 to discuss the increased use of the downtown Panoway area and plans on how to effectively maintain, operate and program the new space.
“We’d like to tell you about what we’re planning for as we roll into the warmer months when activity in this space and the whole corridor ... will continue to get very busy and active,” said City Manager Jeffrey Dahl.
Since the fall, a portion of downtown has been transformed with the completion of the first phase of the Panoway on Wayzata Bay project. The work included the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a public parking lot into a new plaza park. Added green space, a new off-street biking and walking path and an interactive water fountain were also included in the project.
Over the winter, the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce programmed several small events and activities to draw people to the new outdoor area as strict limits to indoor gatherings continued amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With an early spring, the city manager said it’s important that city leaders continue to think about how they would like to see the new public areas used during the busier summer season.
“We’ve got a brand new space and I would rather be proactive in terms of maintenance and operations and making sure that it’s safe,” Dahl said.
He also recommended limiting events in the plaza park so that the city can gain a better understanding of how the community will use the new public space.
Dahl said there are already several actions that have been taken or will soon be, including hiring an additional parks employee, increasing trash removal, adding signage and crosswalks at trail and street and an update of the maintenance and operations plan for the Panoway space.
City leaders are also exploring adding a Wayzata Police bike patrol for the downtown area. Interim Police Chief Marc Schultz said the bike patrol would be an opportunity to increase community engagement and create better visibility among downtown vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians.
“It will get officers out of their cars and interacting with people,” Schultz said. “It will also give them a new perspective on some of the issues that may come to light down there.”
The city has also budgeted for the added position of a parks planner, who will work to procure grants and act as a liaison for the Parks and Trails Board to help with the programming of the downtown area and other public spaces.
“We’re hoping to find a talented planner who’s very strong in areas of community engagement because we think that that’s really at the cornerstone of good parks planning,” said Emily Goellner, the city’s community development director.
The parks planner will also lead a new steering committee, which city staff is recommending be formed to serve as a sounding board to help city leaders bring forward priorities and suggestions to properly manage the new area. The committee will include stakeholders from groups like the City Council, city staff (parks, police and planning), chamber of commerce, Wayzata Conservancy, Parks and Trails Board, Three Rivers Park District, Lake Street business and property owners and other nearby residents.
“The goals of the committee are really to help us prioritize,” Goellner said. “There’s going to be a lot of different comments that we receive from the community and a lot of feedback, so we’ll have to figure out what’s most urgent, what’s most important that we address right away and understand what resources it will take to prioritize different pieces. ... I’m excited to get this going and see where it takes us.”
