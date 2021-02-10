Boardwalk and shoreline restoration identified as highest-priority project
The Wayzata City Council met Feb. 2 for a workshop meeting to discuss the next phase of the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative to create and connect public park space along the lakefront.
The first phase of the initiative was completed last fall and included the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a public parking lot into a plaza park with a public restroom facility. The work also involved expanding the 600 block sidewalk, upgraded utilities, new water main and storm sewer systems, added green space, a new off-street biking and walking path and an interactive water fountain.
Footings for a 9/11 memorial planned to be completed later this year have also been poured among a new grove of birch trees near the plaza park. Safety enhancements for the railroad crossings at Barry Avenue and Ferndale Road will also be completed this year.
The $9.5-million first phase was primarily funded by the city, with some funds from Three Rivers Park District and the state. All future phases of the project are planned to be funded by private sources such as donations from individuals, families, foundations and corporations as well as additional regional and state public funding.
Fundraising dollars are being sought by the Wayzata Conservancy, an independent nonprofit organization that was established to serve as an advocate for the Panoway project and to seek private funding to pay for the development, maintenance and operating costs of the overall initiative.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said the most recent cost estimate for all future projects combined is approximately $13.1 million. The projects include boardwalk and shoreline restoration ($6.03 million), community docks ($750,000), Section Foreman House restoration ($1.1 million), Eco Park with boardwalk loop ($2.4 million) and reconstruction of Depot Park ($2.8 million).
At the workshop meeting, the council met with city staff members and representatives from the Wayzata Conservancy to hear updated information and discuss which projects should be the immediate focus for the next stage.
“A big part of moving forward is to agree on prioritization,” the city manager said.
The Wayzata Conservancy assisted city staff in creating a “Panoway Roadmap to Implementation,” which can be viewed at wayzata.org/AgendaCenter in the agenda for the Feb. 2 City Council workshop meeting.
Included in the roadmap is the recommendation that the boardwalk and shoreline restoration be considered the highest-priority project, followed by the community docks and restoration of the Section Foreman House.
The new boardwalk would stretch 1,500 feet from the Section Foreman House to the Wayzata Depot, and restoring 2,000 feet of the shoreline would help reverse contamination of Wayzata’s holding ponds by reintroducing native plants, trees and pollinator habitat.
The boardwalk and shoreline restoration have the most dedicated funds available, with a $4 million state grant secured last fall. The funds were included in the state’s $1.9 billion bonding bill for public works projects throughout Minnesota. With a total project budget of $6.03 million for the boardwalk and shoreline restoration, that leaves a gap of $1.7 million to be filled through grants and private fundraising.
“There’s more opportunity for bonding dollars. ... We still have a very merit-filled project here that we think has a good case and we’re hopeful that we’ll get additional bonding dollars,” Dahl said. “In addition to that, there’s a number of grant opportunities through different state departments and entities that we will pursue.”
The workshop meeting also included a fundraising update from Andrew Mullin, the chair of the Wayzata Conservancy, who said that the conservancy had received pledges and commitments of about $2.1 million, with $535,000 of that total being turned into cash and $300,000 already invested into the project.
Wayzata leaders also noted that around $1 million remains in the city’s lakefront fund and that tax-increment financing dollars could be another potential funding source.
“There’s a lot of avenues we can take in order to help bridge the funding gap here,” Dahl said.
The two new community docks, which are estimated to cost $750,000, will be built in conjunction with the boardwalk.
The Section Foreman House restoration, which is estimated to cost $1.1 million, is also included as a priority project and will move forward as fundraising allows, Dahl said.
The empty lakeside house is historically linked to the railroad track that runs along its north side. Great Northern Railroad built the home in 1902 as the residence for railroad foremen and their families as the railway continued to expand. The foreman was responsible for inspections and repairs to a 20-mile section of track.
The city has put forth an application, funded by the Wayzata Conservancy, for the building to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Placement on the list would further mark the site’s historical importance and increases opportunities for public and private grant funding that can be used toward the project.
The planned restoration includes a full interior and exterior renovation of the house, with the first floor being intended for public use as an environmental and historical learning center. The basement and second floor will also be restored, but won’t be intended for public use.
According to the “Panoway Roadmap,” the rest of the year will be used for planning, with final design potentially beginning in December and a goal of boardwalk construction starting around May 2022.
