Plan is focused on reducing energy consumption, increasing efficiency
Wayzata officials will utilize a newly adopted energy action plan in a citywide effort toward energy efficiency and conservation.
The Wayzata City Council approved the plan in December after six months of work from members of the city’s Energy Action Team to engage with community members. The overall goal of the plan is to reduce energy consumption, increase energy efficiency, improve on energy education and implement renewable energy strategies for every stakeholder in the city.
“We intended to position Wayzata as a leader in sustainability,” City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said.
The initial steps in developing the plan began in February 2020, when city leaders applied for Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy program. After being accepted into the program, the main focus was to create an energy action plan for the city to use as a guide.
Looking ahead, the city will receive more than 300 hours of free professional expertise from Partners in Energy staff members through June 2022 to assist Wayzata leaders in achieving the work outlined in the plan, which features three focus areas: public and private buildings, multi-family buildings and residential energy.
“We really appreciate being included in the Partners in Energy program,” Dahl said. “We came up, I think, with a terrific plan as a result.”
Priorities of each focus area include energy efficiency, renewable energy, new construction and city processes, under-resourced residents and electric vehicles.
Strategies for public and private buildings include tracking municipal building energy use to help prioritize energy upgrades, integrating energy efficiency and renewable energy into the city’s development review processes, supporting renewable energy opportunities in municipal buildings, exploring municipal electric vehicle fleet options and engaging faith organizations and businesses to participate in free energy audit programs and subscribe to renewable energy.
For multi-family buildings, the city will implement a strategy that includes promoting free energy audits to make buildings more efficient.
For residential energy, the city’s strategies include increasing energy efficiency in homes, supporting renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, hosting energy workshops and increasing awareness about electric vehicle charging stations and the benefits of electric vehicles.
The strategies will be incorporated over the next year and a half to reach the city’s goals. The city manager said one goal will be to increase energy savings by at least 30% by 2025, which would result in a combined savings of nearly $300,000. Another goal is to add five new commercial and industrial renewable energy participants and 100 residential renewable energy participants by the end of 2022.
City staff members will lead the municipal building strategies, with the city’s Energy and Environment Committee following through on the other focus areas.
To view Wayzata’s Energy Action Plan, visit wayzata.org/675/Energy-Action-Plan.
