Monthly series will highlight people, stories and initiatives
There’s a new podcast for those interested in all things Wayzata.
Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton is the host for the city’s monthly podcast series “Mayor Minutes.” Each episode will feature a new guest and a goal to highlight people, stories and initiatives important to the city.
Wayzata Communications Coordinator Olivia Laskey said the podcast will serve as a supplement to the city’s weekly and monthly newsletters as well as shorter online video segments, which will also be called “Mayor Minutes.”
Laskey, who started her job with the city last November, said she helped develop the podcast so that anyone interested could have an on-the-go option to hear stories important to Wayzata.
“This platform will be better for having special guests, getting to the heartwarming stories and to the root of why Wayzata is an amazing place to live, work and play,” she said.
Episode one of the podcast, called “Passing the Baton,” was released Feb. 22 and features a conversation with former Mayor Ken Willcox, who served three terms as mayor from 2009 through 2020. Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl also sits in on the episode.
“They had a rough idea of what they wanted to cover and then I sort of just set them loose to have that conversation and reflect together,” Laskey said.
In the episode, Willcox reflects on the lighter moments of his 12-year tenure as well as a few of the tougher times, including having to take office amidst the Great Recession.
“It was a real critical time,” Willcox said in the podcast.
The former mayor also spoke about the 2017 on-duty death of Wayzata Police Officer Bill Mathews, which he said dealt a “crushing blow to the city.” He also touched on the struggles of leading a city amid a pandemic during his final year in office.
Mouton said the conversation with Willcox helped her gain a renewed appreciation for the former mayor’s service to Wayzata.
“His leadership and commitment to service led us through those challenging events and helped us prosper and we are very grateful,” she said.
Mouton said she sees the new podcast series as an opportunity to have casual and informative dialogue with the people that make Wayzata a great place.
The mayor said she looks forward to expanding the dialogue between city leaders and listeners beyond the day-to-day activities of the city and hopes to shed light on the many noteworthy people who make the community special.
“My goal is to get to the heart and soul of our town,” she said.
Episode two of the podcast will feature a conversation with Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold.
“Mayor Minutes” is available on several listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. The podcast can also available online at Wayzata.org/MayorMinutes.
