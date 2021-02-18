Part one: The Prairie style emerges
The history of modern architecture in the Wayzata area was the focus of the latest program from the Wayzata Historical Society.
The program “Wayzata + The Modern Movement,” which was hosted virtually Feb. 4 and can be viewed through a link at wayzatahistoricalsociety.org, explored the modern architecture movement from 1892 through 1970.
“Modern means that a building or structure looks forward to the future without overt reference to historical precedent,” Wayzata Historical Society President Aaron Person said at the beginning of the program. “It also expresses functional, technical or spatial properties rather than reliance on decoration or ornamentation.”
To illustrate this point, Person noted several local examples of styles popular in the late 1800s that looked to history for inspiration. Designs for the Burwell House in Minnetonka borrowed from the look of Italian villas. In Minnetonka Beach, St. Martins by the Lake Church resembles designs that were popular in colonial America.
“They definitely looked to the past for inspiration,” Person said.
But design began to change around the turn of the century. One of the more notable examples in the area came in 1892 when architect Franklin Long, the designer of Minneapolis City Hall, built a summer cottage for himself in Wayzata called the “Squirrel’s Nest.” With a boxy form, large oval windows on the top floor and long windows that formed a continuous band across the first floor, Person said the house looks like it was built 50 years ahead of its time.
“This house was essentially just unprecedented for the time,” he said.
Construction technology continued to change throughout the late 1800s, which shaped the direction of architecture. In 1888, Minneapolis architect LeRoy Buffington received a patent for his iron frame skyscraper construction method. This, along with advancements in using concrete to build structures, helped allow for taller buildings and new designs from architects. Years later, in 1913, the advancements would help Minnesota architect Cass Gilbert complete the world’s first super skyscraper: The Woolworth Building in New York City.
Among the prominent architects helping establish new principles of design for these new tall buildings around the turn of the century was Louis Sullivan, who led a group of architects called the Chicago School.
Among the younger generation of the Chicago School were Frank Lloyd Wright and George Elmslie, who started their own school of architectural thought called the Prairie School. The Prairie style largely renounced the historical-based architecture that had long been popular in the United States.
“They thought that all of these historical European styles were essentially dishonest and they set out to create a new purely American style that would reflect the prairie - the flat lines and the long lines of the American prairie of the Midwest,” Person said.
In 1907, Elmslie came to Minnesota and partnered with architect William Purcell. In 1913, their firm utilized the new Prairie style in their house built for Edward Decker off Bushaway Road in Wayzata. The long and flat house was mostly demolished in 1948, but the home’s original service building remains standing.
Also around this time, Frank Lloyd Wright used the Prairie style to create a Deephaven home for Francis and Mary Little. The house, measuring 250 feet long, was completed in 1914 and incorporated around 300 windows from end to end, offering a wide view of Lake Minnetonka.
The Little House was demolished in 1972, but some of the rooms were dismantled and reassembled to be displayed in art museums across the country.
According to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where the living room is on display, Wright used the concept of “organic architecture,” in which the building, setting, interior and furnishings are closely related.
“The house is composed of a group of low pavilions interspersed with gardens and terraces, which, in plan, radiate from a central symbolic hearth,” reads the museum’s description of the home.
Other modern architectural styles would begin showing up over the next several decades in the Wayzata area. To read more, look for part two of this story in next week’s edition of the Sun Sailor.
