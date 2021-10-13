wz14NW_SafetyNightCUT1.jpg

Families watch as members of the Wayzata Fire Department demonstrate how quickly a grease fire can spread. The Wayzata Fire and Police Departments hosted its annual Public Safety Night Oct. 4 at the Wayzata Fire Station. The open house invited families to enjoy free hot dogs, giveaways, face paintings and safety demonstrations. (Submitted photo)
Wayzata Fire Chief Kevin Klapprich discusses fire safety with children during this year’s Public Safety Night at the Wayzata Fire Station. (Submitted photo)

