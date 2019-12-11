Overall levy is a 3.92% increase over last year
The Wayzata City Council has approved the city’s final 2020 tax levy and budget.
Steve McDonald, the city’s contracted finance director, presented the final levy and budget at the Dec. 3 council meeting. The final financial figures must be approved and certified with the county by Dec. 27.
The final 2020 total city tax levy was approved at $5.02 million, which is a 3.92%, or $189,600, increase over 2019.
The final levy represents a slightly smaller increase than the preliminary 4.03% approved by the council in September.
The overall amount consists of a $4.54 million general fund levy, along with $223,000 for city infrastructure. The overall levy also includes further repayment of bond debts from the Ferndale Road reconstruction project ($36,000) and the purchase of the Big Woods Preserve ($219,000).
Historically, the city’s levy increase was around 4% in 2011 and 2012, more than 7% in 2013, just under 2% in 2014 and 2015, just under 3% in 2016, 2.24% in 2017, 1.55% in 2018 and 3.18% in 2019.
Wayzata’s current $28.43 million tax capacity is comprised of $18.38 million from residential properties, $7.84 million from commercial properties and $2.15 million from apartments. The figures represent an overall increase of 6.09%, or $1.63 million, for the city’s tax capacity over the previous year. For comparison, Hennepin County’s tax capacity increase is 6.12%.
Wayzata’s tax rate, which is used to calculate the amount of tax to be paid by all city taxpayers, has been on a downward trend during the past several years. The tax capacity rate was 23.35% in 2017, 21.75% in 2018, 21.67% in 2019 and is estimated at 21.24% for 2020. The tax rate is determined by dividing the tax levy by the city’s total tax capacity.
The city is one of three major taxing authorities, along with the Wayzata School District and Hennepin County. Approximately 20% of taxpayers’ bills are controlled by the city, with around 40% controlled by the school district and the other 40% by the county.
The city’s budget for 2020 is $6.86 million, a 3.92% increase, or $259,000, over 2019. Of the $6.86 million, taxpayers will contribute $4.54 million in property taxes toward the general fund operations. That’s a 3.83% increase, or $167,000, over what taxpayers paid last year toward the city’s general fund. Around 66% of the city’s annual general fund revenue comes from taxes. Charges for services and licenses and permits are also large revenue sources at a combined total of $1.44 million.
Wayzata’s largest budgeted expenditure for 2020 will be $2.07 million for police services, which is an increase of $119,000 over last year.
“[The] largest area of expenditures remains and traditionally has always been in public safety,” McDonald said. “And that’s consistent with most cities in the state.”
To view the entire budget for 2020, visit wayzata.org/agendacenter and open the agenda packet for the Dec. 3 council meeting.
