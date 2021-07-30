Nick Kieser, previous assistant city planner, given the role
Wayzata city leaders have filled the position of parks planner, which was created as part of the budget planning process for 2021.
It was announced during the July 20 city council meeting that Nick Kieser will transition out of his duties as assistant city planner for Wayzata and into the new full-time position.
“Congratulations to Nick. He’s been an excellent person to work with at the City of Wayzata. I’m so excited for him to move into this really exciting role at the city,” said Emily Goellner, Wayzata’s community development director.
In the new role, Kieser will engage with the community and be responsible for leading the implementation of the parks and trails master plan, which was adopted by the city council in late 2019 following a two-year process to draft a framework for future changes and improvements to the city’s public spaces. The master plan includes concept designs for the city’s main parks: Klapprich Park and Bell Courts, Wayzata Beach and Shaver Park, Margaret Circle Park, the Nature Center, City Hall and Children’s Park, Big Woods Preserve and Heritage Park.
Kieser will work to write and procure grants and act as the staff liaison for the Parks and Trails Board and the Wayzata Volunteer Committee. He will also continue his environmental planning work with the city’s Energy and Environment Committee.
“When it became available, it was kind of a no-brainer for me to apply,” Kieser said of the job. “I’m excited to start on some new projects and new ideas and stay within Wayzata.”
As parks planner, Kieser will serve as the primary liaison for the Panoway District Committee. The ad-hoc advisory group was created in June with an initial focus toward issues related to public safety, operations and maintenance for the new downtown Panoway park area. The creation of the committee follows last fall’s completion of the first phase of the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative, which included the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a public parking lot into a plaza park with a public restroom facility. The project also involved expanding the 600 block sidewalk, upgraded utilities, new water main and storm sewer systems, added green space, a new off-street biking and walking path and an interactive water fountain.
The parks planner will also work toward achieving the city’s strategic priorities to maintain and enhance all community amenities and infrastructure. Kieser will work under the supervision of Community Development Director Goellner and in close consultation with Director of Public Works/City Engineer Mike Kelly.
Kieser said his initial undertaking will be to study and become closely familiar with the parks and trails master plan.
“It’s a big document. ... Director Kelly has put a lot of work into it with the Parks and Trails Board, so I think my first step is just learning everything about it,” Kieser said. “I’ve been kind of in the background for a lot of those kinds of projects, so I’ll be slowly transitioning into that position and working a lot more closely with Director Kelly.”
At the council meeting, Mayor Johanna Mouton also offered a few congratulatory words to the city’s new parks planner.
“It’s a pleasure to see the transition that you’ve taken on,” the mayor said. “We’re really excited to see all the great work that you’re going to be bringing forward to all of us.”
