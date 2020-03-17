Organizers of the Wayzata Farmers Market have announced a new location for this year’s market.
The new site for the market will be in Promenade of Wayzata near the Great Lawn at 850 Lake St. N.
The market was forced to relocate due to the planned reconstruction work of Lake Street and the city-owned parking lot where the market was held.
This will be the Wayzata Farmers Market’s sixth year. The first year of the market was hosted in the parking lot of the Wayzata American Legion. The second year, the market was moved to the Promenade. In 2017, the market opened in the Promenade and then relocated mid-season to the lakeside parking lot, where it remained until this year.
Shoppers can expect to find a selection of vendors offering produce, meats, cheeses, baked goods, jams, salsas, honey, olive oils as well as art, clothing, jewelry, rugs, candles and flowers.
The core idea behind the farmers market concept is to offer fresh, local goods. Local farmers benefit from this model because it cuts out the middleman and selling to a wholesaler or large grocery company. Selling directly to consumers also means less transportation, less need for refrigeration and an overall decrease in the energy needed to bring produce from the farm to the dinner plate.
The manager of the Wayzata Farmers Market is Deb Hoen, who before establishing the Wayzata market worked for 21 years with the Excelsior Farmers Market. Hoen came to Wayzata in late 2014 with the idea to establish a Thursday farmers market after Excelsior decided to move its market to Tuesdays.
This summer’s market will run 1:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 4 to Sept. 24.
For more information, visit wayzatafarmersmarket.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.