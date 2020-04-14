Wayzata extends construction hours for Panoway work on Lake Street

Construction crews working on the Lake Street reconstruction project in downtown Wayzata have been given a few extra hours of flexibility in their workdays.
The Wayzata City Council, which convened virtually April 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unanimously approved extended working hours for the project. Under the new ordinance, crews will be able to begin work as early as 6 a.m. and continue as late as 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, which allows for up to 15 additional working hours per week.
“One of the tools that we thought we might want to offer our contractor is the potential ability to work extended hours,” said Mike Kelly, the city engineer and director of public works.
Without the extension, crews would have been limited under city code to working between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., which is the timeframe that will remain for weekend construction work on the project.
The extended hours only pertain to work on the Panoway project during this year.
Kelly said the idea for extended hours were discussed during a March 2 open house with Lake Street business owners and was met with support as a way to ensure that the project would be completed on time.
“Our goal is to get done as soon as possible. ... And in the interest of working in our business community downtown, we’d like to move as quickly as we could,” Kelly said, adding that the change will have very little if any financial impact for the city.
The city manager has the authority to shorten the work hours to the original window if there are any adverse effects or once the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and retailers are eased and businesses are allowed to reopen their doors to customers.
“I think it makes sense that we try to move through this project as quickly as we can and get out of people’s hair,” Mayor Ken Willcox said. “It makes sense to give them that additional flexibility.”
The Lake Street reconstruction work is phase one of the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative, which was formerly known as Lake Effect.
The work includes the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of an existing municipal parking lot into a park plaza. The project also involves expanding the 600 block sidewalk, replacing a water main, adding a bike trail along the south side of the street, improving stormwater management, building a restroom facility near the new plaza, pedestrian safety improvements at the railroad crossings and connecting the planned off-street bike path from Barry Avenue to Ferndale Road to the Dakota Rail Regional Trail.
The $9.2 million project is slated to wrap up by late summer.
Work on the project began March 30 with the closing of an eastbound section of Lake Street from Ferndale Road to Barry Avenue. Westbound traffic will remain open through this phase of the project.
On April 10, Lake Street was closed from Walker Avenue to Broadway Avenue.
For more information about the project and to sign up for text and email alerts about ongoing progress, visit wayzata.org/585/Lake-Street-Improvements or NavigateWayzata.com.
