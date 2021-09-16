wz16NW_ElectricCarsCUT1.jpg
Dealers and owners displayed electric vehicles like the Nissan LEAF in the Wayzata City Hall parking lot Sept. 9 for the PLUG IT IN! event, which was hosted by the Wayzata Energy and Environment Committee with sponsors Fresh Energy and Shift2Electric. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Local residents interested in learning more about electric vehicles stopped by Wayzata City Hall Sept. 9 for the PLUG IT IN! event, which was organized by members of the Wayzata Energy and Environment Committee. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Volvo’s Polestar 2 was among the electric vehicles on display for Wayzata’s PLUG IT IN! event in the city hall parking lot. The informational event featured experts J. Drake Hamilton, science policy director at Fresh Energy, and Jukka Kukkonen, chief EV educator for Shift2Electric, who spoke to guests about electric vehicle policy and selection. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Visitors check out an Audi RS e-tron GT during Wayzata’s PLUG IT IN! informational event on electric vehicles. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A Tesla owner parked his car outside Wayzata City Hall Sept. 9 for an event that showcased the different electric vehicles on the market. Visitors had the opportunity to see a variety of plug-in vehicles and talk with owners about their experiences driving, owning and charging electric vehicles in Minnesota. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

