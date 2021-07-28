Doran spent eight years helping lead Wayzata American Legion Post 118

The Wayzata City Council kicked off its first in-person meeting in 16 months by honoring former Wayzata American Legion Post 118 Commander Noel “Buck” Doran.

At the July 20 council meeting, Mayor Johanna Mouton read a proclamation declaring the date as “Buck Doran Day” in recognition of his more than 50 years of service to the Wayzata Legion, the past eight of which he served as post commander.

The Wayzata City Council honored former Wayzata American Legion Post 118 Commander Noel “Buck” Doran by declaring July 20 as “Buck Doran Day.” (Submitted photo)

Doran enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Wayzata High School. He was two years into his military service when he joined the Wayzata American Legion in 1965. He continued to serve in the Navy until 1967.

The city’s proclamation noted Doran’s tireless work to promote the values of Post 118 as well as his great support for the Wayzata Legion Baseball team. In his role as commander, Doran was also a champion of numerous charities, including the HopeKids organization, which provides events, activities and a support community for families who have a child with cancer or another life-­threatening medical condition.

The proclamation also thanked the former post commander for embodying everything that Wayzata is: A tight-nit community of people looking out for one another while honoring the community’s rich history.

“The Wayzata City Council thanks Doran for his service to country and the City of Wayzata and wishes him the best,” Mayor Mouton said.

During his time as commander, Doran helped Post 118 celebrate a landmark anniversary in 2019 when the Wayzata Legion marked its 100th birthday. 

After the proclamation was read, Doran took to the podium and thanked the city council and community for the honor.

“I want to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart. I had no inkling that this was going to come,” Doran said before directing the attention away from himself and toward the many members of the Wayzata Legion. “It’s been a good run, but it’s not all me. We had 500 members at one time and now we’re down to less than 400, but it takes a whole bunch of people. ... I didn’t have to do it all alone. I’ve always had somebody there to help me.” 

Trish Diersen became the first female commander for the Wayzata Legion when she was installed June 14. (Submitted photo)

Taking over the role as Post 118 commander is Trish Diersen, who became the first female commander for the Wayzata Legion when she was installed June 14.

Diersen enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after graduating from high school in Sac City, Iowa, in 1987. Her service included being stationed at Marine Corps Air Facility Quantico in Virginia on special detail of Marine One under President H.W. Bush.

For the past 13 years, Diersen has served in military security on the 133rd Minnesota Air Guard Base.

 

