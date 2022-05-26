The Wayzata City Council approved the first reading of a zoning ordinance amendment that will create a new parks and open space zoning district.
The addition of the zoning district comes at the recommendation of city staff as a way to better align with the Wayzata 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which states that “vibrant city parks and city spaces are essential to Wayzata’s future.”
The ordinance change means that nearly all city-owned parks and open spaces will be rezoned to the newly created district. Currently, those properties are zoned as residential use, commercial use or planned unit development.
“Overall, the purpose of the rezoning and the new zoning district is to preserve and protect these properties from any future development,” Wayzata Parks Planner Nick Kieser said during the May 17 council meeting. “It kind of adds another layer of protection if for some reason the city decides to either develop one of these parcels in the future or sell one of these parcels in the future. The new owner or the city would have to go through a rezoning process at least if they would like to rezone these properties, which would include a public hearing.”
Kieser detailed the properties that will be rezoned into the new district. There are 11 park parcels and 15 parcels that are open space areas.
“The open space areas are essentially just wetland areas, so they’re properties that we would say are not developable because they are a majority wetland,” Kieser said. “And all these properties are city-owned properties, so there are no privately owned properties that we’re proposing to rezone.”
The park properties that will be rezoned are Klapprich Park, Shaver Park, Margaret Circle Park, Post Office Park, Heritage Park, Big Woods, Nature Center and the future Eco Park at the Section Foreman House.
“I will note that all the development that happens within these park parcels are incorporated into the parks and trails master plan,” Kieser said. “So, this rezoning isn’t changing anything that’s in the master plan or proposed in the master plan. This would just be zoning these properties to fit into what the parks and trails master plan is trying to achieve.”
The new zoning text is similar to other zoning districts, Kieser said, with the language for permitted uses in the new district being public parks, open spaces, playgrounds, swimming pools, natural and recreational areas, park buildings, public docks, public service and water treatment structures and utility substations.
The zoning language also details that new buildings in the parks and open space zoning district may not exceed one story or 20 feet in height.
The council was favorable to the proposed zoning ordinance amendment, with Councilmember Molly MacDonald saying the measure would add “an extra layer of protection for our valuable parks and open spaces.”
“I’ll just comment that I want to thank Nick for finding this flaw in our code,” added Councilmember Jeff Buchanan. “It’s kind of staring us in the face and we didn’t see it, so thanks for doing that. It makes total sense.”
Mayor Johanna Mouton said she too supported the change and thanked the parks planner for bringing the zoning ordinance amendment forward.
“It’s a big milestone and a feather in the city’s cap to memorialize these spaces because they are very important to us,” the mayor said. “They’re a tremendous asset.”
On a 4-0 decision, with Councilmember Alex Plechash absent from the meeting, the council voted to approve the first reading of the zoning ordinance amendment to create a new parks and open space zoning district and to rezone the current park and open space areas to the new district.
A second reading of the amendment will be at the council’s next meeting, which is Tuesday, June 7.
