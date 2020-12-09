Issue is whether the square of land is meant for public or private use
The Wayzata City Council convened Dec. 1 for an online workshop meeting to discuss the debate over a small piece of land next to the Post Office Pocket Park.
The square of land is in the northeast corner of the Garrison Landing condo development at 240 Minnetonka Avenue, and the debate is whether the land is meant to be used as public park space or for private use only.
Community Development Director Emily Goellner said the city’s position is that the land is open public space that was established as part of the approval of the planned unit development in 2015 while the Garrison Landing property owner’s association believes it is private space for use by the residents of Garrison Landing and their guests.
In 2019, it was brought to the city’s attention that a sign reading “Private Park Garrison Landing Residents” had been placed on the western edge of the space.
The issue comes to the council after the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board approved a resolution requesting that the city review the situation with the hope that the sign be removed and a solution be achieved before the end of the year.
City Attorney David Schelzel said city staff has sought an amicable solution with property owner representatives for Garrison Landing over the past year to either acknowledge and maintain the space as public or change the space to private in exchange for payment of a park dedication fee in lieu of providing the public park space.
In a memo to city staff, Schelzel points to the resolution that approved both the planned unit development plan and development agreement for Garrison Landing. One of the provisions in the resolution states the “proposed PUD will provide common public open space in the northeast corner of the property.”
In 2019, the city asked the representative for Garrison Landing to remove the sign marking the space as private. Schelzel said the city received a response from an attorney for one of the ownership team’s representatives outlining their belief that the space was always meant for use by condo owners and their guests and that the understandings and conversations with city staff were that the green space would be common private open space.
During the workshop meeting, Schelzel further explained that it was not intended for the space to be dedicated to the city as a park to be run by the city, but rather run and maintained as public open space by the members of the homeowners association for Garrison Landing.
“We’re not talking about a dedication of land to the city to be used as a public park, but that within the PUD there would be this open space that would be open to the public, not just for private use,” Schelzel said. “And that’s where there’s some disconnect.”
Goellner said city staff has formulated a possible fee that could be paid as part of a compromise agreement to resolve the matter and allow the space to be private. If an agreement with the property owner could be reached on that approach and council approved, Goellner said, the next step would be to finalize the fee amount and bring a new resolution before the council at an upcoming meeting.
“What I would propose is that we look at a solution that does allow the space to be private, but to change in a way that works for us. ... That’s kind of where we’re headed with our compromise solution here,” Goellner said, adding that the solution could also include removing the sign and adding some new landscaping that better separates the Post Office Pocket Park from the space owned by Garrison Landing.
Discussions at the workshop revealed the council to be split on how to best move forward.
Councilmembers Jeff Buchanan, Dan Koch and Alex Plechash all agreed that they were OK with the space being for private use by Garrison Landing and that it would be difficult for the city to go back and now request a park dedication fee.
“My view is that we shouldn’t go back and demand any fee of the developer at this point because that’s all something that should have been resolved at the time,” Plechash said, adding that he was in favor of taking the sign down and adding landscaping to better separate the two areas.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl read a comment from Councilmember Johanna McCarthy, who was unable to attend the workshop meeting, stating that McCarthy thought it was clear the space should remain as privately owned while at the same time being accessible for public use.
Mayor Ken Willcox said he also thought the space should be open for public use but was willing to compromise and have it be used privately if a fee was paid to the city.
“I think a fee should be paid. Whatever that fee is I don’t know, but it was contemplated to be public, and so I think that’s what it is,” Willcox said.
