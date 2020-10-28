City officials hope the move will help fill vacant retail space
The Wayzata City Council unanimously approved a planned unit development amendment that clarifies and expands the list of permitted uses within the 130,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor of the Promenade of Wayzata.
The five-building Promenade development includes 255 senior housing units, 155 condominiums or rental apartments and 25,000 square feet of offices. The opening of the 92-room Hotel Landing in summer 2017 marked the completion of the project’s fifth and final building.
Since then, the development has struggled to fill the large amount of retail space.
The owner of the Promenade, represented by Bill Hagstrom of Wayzata Bay Senior Housing, has worked with Mid-America Real Estate to lease the retail spaces in the development.
Hagstrom has said that the number of homes in a 3-mile radius is less than other shopping centers due to the development being located so close to Lake Minnetonka. He’s also pointed out how retail as a whole has slowed down over the past several years.
Emily Goellner, Wayzata’s community development director, said at the Oct. 20 council meeting that the Promenade’s leasing team has found more success attracting and retaining service-based businesses and is asking the City Council to consider a change to the planned unit development to allow for expanding the types of permitted uses on the ground floor beyond retail to include offices, clinics, childcare, food establishments, health and wellness uses and other service businesses.
Many service-based businesses already occupy retail space in the Promenade, including service-oriented businesses like Benedict’s, Truce Juice, Sotheby’s, 360 Financial, College Nannies, Nonna’s Montessori school, Fly Feet Running as well as several salons and a barbershop.
“The city has actually tried being flexible on this in the past, and so we see some of those uses already there today,” Goellner said, noting that an official amendment would allow for more clarity and alignment between the city and the owner of the Promenade on types of uses that are permitted, including conditionally permitted uses.
“This is our way of trying to balance being business-friendly and being efficient with government resources, but also ensuring that we’re addressing the potential negative impacts that some land uses can have, especially when they’re in such close proximity to each other and particularly close to residential on these upper floors,” Goellner said.
At the Oct. 5 meeting, the Wayzata Planning Commission recommended approval of an amendment defining permitted uses within the Promenade’s ground floor to include retail, service businesses, office, clinic (such as medical, dental, chiropractic or cosmetic), child care, restaurant or deli, specialty food or grocery, fitness, spa, massage, health and wellness centers.
The commission also recommended that a conditional use permit be required for any use that is 6,000 square feet or larger.
“The larger a space, the more potential for impact to the surroundings. So, it would be good for us to look it over and see if there are any inconsistencies that we need to address through a public hearing process,” Goellner said.
Businesses that would be more impactful to the area would also require a conditional use permit, such as childcare, fitness centers, drive-in facilities for banks or micro-production facilities like breweries and distilleries.
Also included as a provision in the amendment is that the outer-facing sides of the Promenade be limited to retail and restaurant use.
“I think it’s important that we try to keep the vibrancy on the ground floor along Superior Boulevard and Lake Street,” Mayor Ken Willcox said.
