Proposal for The Moments of Wayzata also includes addition for office use
The latest plan to renovate and expand the former Meridian Manor senior living facility failed to find support from the Wayzata City Council.
The Moments, a Lakeville-based operator of senior care communities with a focus on providing support to individuals living with dementia, acquired the property at 163 Wayzata Blvd. W. earlier this year after Meridian Manor closed following a COVID-19 outbreak in April 2020.
An initial application for The Moments of Wayzata was presented in June to the city’s planning commission, but was withdrawn following feedback from the public and commissioners that included concerns over tree removal, vehicle traffic, parking and a proposed addition that would include The Moments’ offices.
A revised proposal was more favorably reviewed by the planning commission in August and received a recommendation.
The development application includes a request for the approval of a planned unit development amendment and two design deviations for building renovation and addition. One design deviation would allow for a parking area in the front yard of the building and the other would allow for no massing break of a front facade that faces a public street.
The existing three-story building on the property is around 74,000 square feet. Meridian Manor accommodated up to 90 residents within 75 units. Under the latest plan, The Moments could accommodate 88 residents within 84 units.
The 13,300-square-foot addition to the west of the existing building would be used for adult daycare services for up to 20 guests per day and include offices for administrative and activities staff to support multiple Moments facilities.
“One of the things that Wayzata, I truly believe, is missing - while it does have other senior living facilities - is a true community built for the purpose of providing a higher level of care for those residents with dementia,” The Moments founder and owner Elizabeth Wright said during the Aug. 24 Wayzata City Council meeting.
But despite changes to reduce and relocate trash and mechanical enclosures and add more landscaping, the latest proposal was still largely unpopular among neighboring residents who showed up to speak during the council meeting.
Keith Johnson, who lives across the street from the redevelopment site, said he favored the building being renovated but had concerns over the proposed 13,300-square-foot building addition.
“It seems most all of the negative ramifications to the project stem from the addition,” Johnson said, noting the additional parking required and removal of trees.
The council also largely favored the idea of renovating and reopening the site as a senior and memory care community, but found the proposed plan to be too impactful due to the building addition.
“I think you can work within the existing footprint,” Councilmember Cathy Iverson said.
Councilmember Jeff Buchanan said he too had concerns related to the addition, like increased vehicle traffic and the overall look of the proposed exterior renovations.
“This new look is much more commercial ... like a hotel,” he said. “I don’t think it really suits that neighborhood.”
“My major concerns are similar to what my colleagues and the community have stated,” Mayor Johanna Mouton said. “The aesthetic is not fitting with the adjoining neighborhoods and office space is not conducive either.”
Councilmember Alex Plechash noted the general support to turn the building back into a senior care community, but said he too couldn’t support the PUD amendment or requested design deviations.
“I want to see you come back with a different plan that takes into account the concerns that we have here as a council,” Plechash said to Wright and her team. “You are to be commended for a lot of the really great things in your plan. This is not a rejection of that. ... There’s just a little piece that didn’t quite work for us.”
On a unanimous vote, the council directed city staff to come back with a denial of the application for consideration at the next city council meeting Sept. 7.
