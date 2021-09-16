Reducing lot size restriction will be discussed at upcoming workshop meeting
City leaders need more time and additional community input before they decide on whether or not to allow residents to keep chickens in their yards.
The Wayzata City Council reviewed an ordinance amending city code to allow backyard chickens after receiving several inquires from residents in recent years. City rules currently state that no farm animals are allowed on properties within Wayzata.
Under the draft ordinance that was reviewed at the council’s Sept. 7 meeting, the keeping of chickens would be allowed on larger residential lots, specifically the R-1 and R-1A zoning districts, as well as any PUD zoned single-family property that is larger than 40,000 square feet in area. The minimum lot size for the R-1 district is 40,000 square feet, and the minimum for R-1A is 80,000 square feet.
“Essentially, these are the bigger lots in Wayzata,” Parks Planner Nick Kieser said.
The proposed ordinance also includes a list of requirements, including a limit of four chickens and only hens being allowed. The new rules would also limit the size of the chicken coop and run, which would also have to meet applicable zoning district accessory structure setback requirements. Other requirements would also be in place to ensure the chicken coop is kept in a healthy and sanitary manner.
The city would also create a permit application and fee system to allow for the keeping of chickens under the ordinance. If at any time there was a failure to comply with the requirements, the city could revoke the permit and the owner would be required to remove the chickens and coop from their property.
Kieser said city staff also looked at the current rules in nearby cities that allow residents to keep chickens. He noted that Shorewood allows chickens on all residentially zoned properties, with Plymouth allowing the keeping of chickens primarily in single-family zoning districts with a required minimum lot area of 7,000 square feet.
The Planning Commission, at its Aug. 16 meeting, unanimously voted in favor of the proposed ordinance with the recommendation that the City Council attempt to get more community feedback before making a final decision.
The City Council agreed that more input from residents was needed, and Councilmember Alex Plechash noted that his biggest concern with the proposed draft ordinance is that the lot size restrictions were too limiting.
“The kinds of families that would do this are living on the smaller lots. They’re younger families with children. ... I would like to see this thing adopted, but I’d like to see it adopted with a smaller lot size,” Plechash said.
The rest of the City Council agreed that the lot size should be reconsidered to allow for properties smaller than the proposed minimum of 40,000 square feet.
“It sounds to me like we’re not at a point to do the first reading of the ordinance and we need to circle back with a new proposal,” Mayor Johanna Mouton said.
On a unanimous vote, the council moved to table any decision and direct city staff to revisit the topic at a future council workshop meeting while also working to gather more community input.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said staff’s goal will be to get an updated resolution in front of the council before the end of the year.
