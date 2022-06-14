Changes are related to residential, institutional and commercial districts
The Wayzata City Council recently approved several zoning ordinance amendments related to the city’s residential, institutional, and commercial zoning districts.
The changes, approved during the council’s June 7 meeting, encompass numerous updates to the 21 zoning districts in Wayzata’s zoning ordinance. The changes have been expected since the adoption of the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan in May 2020 and are a significant portion of the city’s multi-year zoning study, which began in October 2020.
“It’s a strategic initiative of our city, most notably it’s to manage thoughtful development in the city,” said Community Development Director Emily Goellner.
Goellner said the process of updating the zoning code begins with direction from the city council to work on specific sections of the code. City staff takes that direction and works with the zoning study task force to review it repeatedly and work through specific issues.
The zoning study task force includes Councilmembers Jeff Buchanan and Alex Plechash, four residents of the community at-large, and members of the planning commission, housing and redevelopment authority and energy and environment committee.
“After the task force has come to a decision and a recommendation, we bring that forward to the planning commission and conduct a public hearing, have more discussion with the commission and then finally bring it to the city council,” Goellner said. “We followed this process with other components of our code and now we’re doing that with this as well.”
Updates on the city’s design standards were completed last summer, and a new ordinance amendment was recently approved to create a new parks and open space zoning district.
The latest proposed zoning ordinance amendments include:
• Substantial modernization and clarification of permitted uses in each district to provide consistency, usability and clarity, including a newly created comprehensive table of permitted uses.
• Updates to residential districts to bring them in line with the comprehensive plan’s goals and current market conditions.
• New language for accessory dwelling units to support a greater variety of housing options.
• Other streamlining actions to facilitate a readable, workable code for all users.
“For a number of different years we’ve had a lot of residential districts, but they were very out of balance with one another and very inconsistent. ... A basic goal that we had for this project was to bring them into alignment with one another and make sure that they make sense with the comprehensive plan,” Goellner said.
Valerie Quarles, assistant city planner for Wayzata, further explained the new language for accessory dwelling units.
ADUs were brought up during the city’s comprehensive plan process as a method of expanding housing choices within the city. Under the proposed language, nearly every single-family home would be eligible for an internal ADU (often a basement or attic conversion), and properties larger than a quarter acre would be eligible for a detached ADU (often a garage conversion or separate “tiny home”), given they meet all other zoning requirements. ADUs would be rentable under the city’s rental licensing program.
“An ADU is always smaller than the main unit, that’s part of what makes it an ADU and not a duplex,” Quarles said. “But the idea behind allowing them was to consider ways that one, we can increase housing diversity in our community; and two, we can account for the market condition of more people wanting to live alone, more people wanting to live intergenerationally with their families and more people wanting to, in that same vein, be able to stay on their properties in accessible living situations longer than maybe their two-story principal home would allow them to.”
Another update to the code is the addition of Chapter 937, which contains all uses and their performance standards in one place. Previously, each zoning district listed its own set of uses and conditional use standards. The new chapter is meant to reduce the length of the zoning code without sacrificing existing standards.
Another policy update included in the changes relates to the city’s R-5 zoning district.
“We looked at all the residential zoning districts and considered how those align with the goals of the comprehensive plan and a lot of them were fixable with minor adjustments or other policy changes. ... But the R-5 district was really out of whack,” Quarles said. “It was a district where the comp plan had given us the mission of allowing greater density, of allowing some more innovative mixed-use sites and our code has not done a great job of supporting that.”
On a 4-0 vote, with Mayor Johanna Mouton absent from the meeting, the council proved overall favorable to the proposed updates.
“Seeing the process and the outcome is an amazing thing,” Councilmember Alex Plechash said. “I can’t even begin to imagine how many countless hours went into this from so many different people. ... Not only is it an improvement, but here’s an example of government that actually doesn’t get bigger and the bureaucracy doesn’t get more complicated. We’ve actually simplified things.”
A second reading of the zoning ordinance updates is planned for the June 21 city council meeting.
