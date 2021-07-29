The Wayzata City Council approved new rules meant to increase awareness and engagement when it comes to development proposals and construction activity in Wayzata.
“I’m very excited to present this city-led initiative,” Community Development Director Emily Goellner said during the council’s July 20 meeting.
The council was tasked with considering a resolution adopting a formal neighborhood notification and meeting policy. The policy includes requirements for neighborhood meetings and letter notifications depending on the type of development application brought to the city.
The policy calls for an applicant who is requesting a building permit for a new or significantly renovated commercial, office or multi-family residential structure to prepare a mailing that will provide timely information on the project to residents.
Goellner said the policy fits within the city’s strategic priority of managing thoughtful development and aligns with several practices already in place.
“It really formalizes existing practices that we already have for neighborhood meetings and for mailings that we’ve applied fairly consistently, but now we’re putting that into a formal policy,” Goellner said.
While notifications are currently sent only to nearby property owners, the new policy notes that city staff members will make their best effort to also send notifications to residents who rent.
“We have a significant renter population and actually a lot of renters stay renters for a long time and are very invested in their neighborhoods, and we’d like to be able to reach them if we can. We have some data limitations ... but we’ll do our best,” Goellner said.
The policy formalizes city staff’s current practice of installing temporary signs at sites alerting neighbors that there is a proposed development.
The policy also introduces a new requirement that builders send out neighborhood letters when it feels like a project doesn’t quite warrant a neighborhood meeting but it would still be beneficial for additional information to be given to residents prior to a public hearing.
Also included in the council’s decision was the first reading of an ordinance amending city code to increase the mailing radius required for notifications about public hearings from 350 feet to 500 feet. Goellner said letters notifying neighbors of proposed construction projects in their neighborhood will also provide contact information about where concerned residents can reach the contractor who’s on site each and every day. She said letters will also include the construction management agreement that lists all the different rules that the builder is subject to relating to issues like noise, dust and hours of operation.
Goellner noted that a good way for residents – especially those who temporarily move to warmer states during the winter – to stay up to date on development activity is by signing up for the Wayzata Weekly (wayzata.org/710/Wayzata-Weekly), the city’s newsletter that is emailed every Friday.
The council was supportive of the policy and ordinance adjustments, with Councilmember Cathy Iverson saying she thinks the community will greatly appreciate the larger mailing radius.
“It’s nice to see that staff is once again demonstrating responsiveness to council, to the community,” added Councilmember Alex Plechash. “I think the community will greatly appreciate that.”
On a unanimous vote, the council approved the neighborhood notification and meeting policy and the first reading of the ordinance amending city code.
“I think this is really great,” said Mayor Johanna Mouton. “We have a very engaged community and this just helps with the communication piece.”
