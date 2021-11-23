Contract with Civitas includes drafting of construction documents
Wayzata’s work to revitalize the downtown lakefront is moving ahead with a recent contract approval for design validation and drafting of construction documents for a public boardwalk and community docks under phase two of the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative.
The professional services contract, which was approved by the Wayzata City Council during its Nov. 16 meeting, is with Civitas, a Denver-based urban design and landscape architecture firm that has been working for years. It will work with city leaders to develop the overall Panoway plans. In 2015, the Wayzata City Council agreed to a recommendation from an 11-member design selection committee to choose Civitas as the design lead for the initiative which was then known as the Lake Effect.
The city’s budget for work under the latest contract totals more than $480,000 and includes design validation and engagement, construction documents, permitting and related engineering work for the boardwalk and community docks. Funding for the services will be taken out of the $4 million grant that the city was awarded for the construction of the boardwalk and shoreline restoration in state’s 2020 bonding bill.
Emily Goellner, the city’s community development director, said the agreement with Civitas includes a design validation phase that will last for 12 weeks.
According to the proposal from Civitas, the validation phase will focus on current elements of the boardwalk design such as step-down areas that would allow people to get closer to the water.
“Those – because of the ice flows – would have to be removed in winter. So, the question is do we still want to keep them, and if we do are they in the right locations?” said Civitas Principal Scott Jordan.
The validation phase will also focus on whether or not a public restroom should be constructed to the east of the historic Wayzata Depot building and whether or not the garden spaces to the south of the Depot should be reconfigured.
The design of an eco park near the Section Foreman House will also be considered during the validation phase, more specifically whether the existing stormwater facility should remain relatively untouched or enhanced to improve its ecological and environmental value.
During this 12-week period, Jordan said there will be two community engagement events as well as an online survey.
“We we will come to council a couple of times to kind of give you updates and get your approval on where we’re headed,” Jordan said.
Following the design validation will be a construction document drafting phase that will last for 12 to 16 weeks. Construction documents, permitting and construction phase services will be completed only for the boardwalk and community docks portion of Panoway phase two.
The new boardwalk would stretch from the Wayzata Depot to the Broadway docks, with a path on land leading to the Section Foreman House. Work would also include the restoration of 2,000 feet of the shoreline to help reverse contamination of Wayzata’s holding ponds by reintroducing native plants, trees and pollinator habitat.
The permitting process, which will also include coordinating with BNSF Railway, will run concurrently with the design validation and construction document phases. If all goes smoothly, the boardwalk project could be ready to go out for bid after 28 weeks, Jordan said. Construction would then be on track to potentially begin in late 2022 or early 2023.
The first phase of the Panoway initiative was completed last fall and included the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a public parking lot into a plaza park. The work also involved expanding the 600 block sidewalk, upgrading utilities, constructing new water main and storm sewer systems, adding green space, constructing a new off-street biking and walking path, and adding an interactive water fountain.
The $9.5-million first phase was primarily funded by the city, with some funds from Three Rivers Park District and the state. Phase two and all future projects under the initiative are planned to be funded by private sources such as donations from individuals, families, foundations and corporations as well as additional regional and state public funding. Fundraising dollars are being sought by the Wayzata Conservancy, an independent nonprofit organization that was established to serve as an advocate for the Panoway project and to seek private funding to pay for the development, maintenance and operating costs of the overall initiative.
Up to $4 million in tax increment financing funds will help cover the more than $7 million in construction costs estimated for the boardwalk, docks and shoreline restoration. Altogether, the estimated construction costs for future phases of Panoway are around $13.5 million, according to the city.
The Wayzata City Council was mostly in favor of moving forward with the latest contract with Civitas.
“We know the kind of work you’ve done for us in the past. It’s been outstanding,” Councilmember Alex Plechash said to Jordan.
Councilmember Molly MacDonald said Civitas had done a “great job thus far” and looked forward to seeing the final plans for the boardwalk.
“I think the proposal is quite clear,” added Councilmember Jeff Buchanan. “We have a relationship that has been very good with Scott and his firm. ... I’m fine with the proposal.”
Councilmember Cathy Iverson said that while she supported the previous work done by Civitas and that they were the “absolute right company to use,” she had concerns regarding the overall funding for the project. Iverson has previously voiced worries that work under Panoway could later prove a burden on Wayzata taxpayers.
“I have some bigger long-term concerns,” she said.
Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton said she was supportive of the contract and continuing the city’s partnership with the urban design firm.
“The extensive and exhaustive process of selecting Civitas years ago really came to fruition once phase one was designed, built and we were able to finally enjoy the fruits of our labor,” the mayor said. “It was a difficult process. This will be even more challenging in a lot of different ways. ... But everyone came together ... and I feel the same will hold true for this part of the project.”
On a 4-1 vote, with Iverson voting against the motion, the Wayzata City Council approved the contract.
