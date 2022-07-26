The plan includes apartments, townhomes, an office building and a bank
A large mixed-use redevelopment project planned for Wayzata Boulevard has been given the green light by city leaders.
The Wayzata City Council, during their July 19 meeting, granted several approvals requested in a development application to construct a mixed-use, campus-style project on the 4.24-acre site at 900 Wayzata Blvd. E. The plan includes apartments, townhomes, an office building and a bank with drive-thru service.
Mithun Enterprises, which owns the current property on the site, is behind the development application. The existing building was constructed in 1981 as Wayzata Bank and Trust and was later sold to Norwest Corporation, which merged with Wells Fargo in 1998.
According to the city, the properties have been associated with members of the Mithun family since the 1970s. The current building was allowed by a conditional use permit to construct the bank and drive through in 1978 and a conditional use permit for a three-story addition in 1980. The existing building is around 46,000 square feet in size and is primarily office space for Wells Fargo. An attached drive-thru has seven lanes for bank service and the current site has 129 parking spaces.
According to a city staff report, the project includes demolishing the existing Wells Fargo building to make way for a three-story apartment building with a maximum of 67 units with nine townhomes attached to a section of the apartment building. A single-story 5,500-square-foot bank building and a two-story 35,000 square-foot-office building for Wells Fargo will be constructed. The residential and office buildings will be linked by underground parking with 207 stalls. There will also be 77 surface parking spots.
The application included requests for a subdivision, two rezonings to support the bank and residential uses, conditional use permits for a residential swimming pool, bank drive-thru and off-site parking, setback variances, height variance, impervious surface variance and design standards deviations for a residential massing break and a glazing reduction on the bank building.
One of the requests is for a building height variance of more than 16 feet from the 35-foot maximum to a height of 51 feet, 8 inches to support building on a slope on the western parcel.
The Planning Commission discussed the application at their June 20 meeting and ultimately recommended approval of the overall project on a 4-2 vote, with commissioners Laura Merriam and Jennifer Severson voting against the proposal. Among the primary concerns they voiced were related to the building height variance. Severson also noted that she believed the requested setbacks would have an impact outside of the campus, including the front yard setback variance in front of Wayzata Boulevard from 20 feet to 10 feet and the side yard setback variance from 10 feet to 0 feet.
According to the city staff report for the planning commission, virtually any new building that allows access to both Wayzata Boulevard and Rice Street would require a height variance because of the sloped nature of the land.
“There’s a really significant slope on the site. From north to south ... there’s about a 40-foot grade change, and currently the site handles this by having a couple retaining walls varying between 8 feet and 14 and a half feet in height,” Assistant City Planner Valerie Quarles said at the council meeting.
City Councilmember Cathy Iverson, who cast the sole vote against the project, said one of her concerns was related to the look of the proposed office building.
“This is the gateway to Wayzata, and I have concerns about the design of the building and location of having an office building there when we have a lot of unused space already in Wayzata,” Iverson said.
Iverson also noted her opposition to the overall concept, saying it was “too dense.”
“I think there’s too much trying to go in one space,” she said. “I don’t think it meets the design standards. I don’t think the flat roof works. There’s nothing charming about it. ... It does not feel like a gateway to a lake community.”
Mayor Johanna Mouton said she too was reluctant to grant approvals for the reduced setbacks and building height variance, but said she would ultimately would vote in favor of the overall plan because of the circumstances and challenges of this particular property.
“I don’t vote for height variances. ... I have probably voted against every single one that has ever come before me for a number of different reasons. This is an incredibly unique site. This isn’t a flat lot where somebody just wants to maximize every square inch, every dollar,” the mayor said, stressing the importance of using mature trees as natural screening and encouraging the developer to “please be very, very sensitive to the neighbors.”
On a 4-1 decision, the council voted to approve the resolution approving the preliminary plat, rezoning, conditional use permits, variances and design deviations for the project. Also approved was the first reading of an ordinance to amend the official zoning map of the city to rezone the property.
Included in the approval were several added conditions for the developer, including a plan for screening of the new bank’s wall, such as year-round vegetation, as well as an architectural detail like a public mural. Among the other added conditions were that rooftop mechanical equipment may not be taller than what’s allowed in the variance and that there’s an expectation from the council to see plans for a pollinator meadow in the development agreement.
For more info about the project, visit wayzata.org/782/900-Wayzata-Blvd-E.
