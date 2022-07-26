wz28NW_WellsFargoSite2.jpg

A redevelopment project at 900 Wayzata Blvd. E. includes demolishing the existing Wells Fargo building to make way for a mixed-use, campus-style project on the 4.24-acre site. The plan includes apartments, townhomes, an office building and a bank with drive-thru service. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

A large mixed-use redevelopment project planned for Wayzata Boulevard has been given the green light by city leaders.

Mithun Enterprises LLC, which owns the current property at 900 Wayzata Blvd. E., has received approval from the city to build a three-story apartment building with a maximum of 67 units and nine townhomes attached to section of the apartment building. A single-story 5,500-square-foot bank building and a two-story 34,000 square-foot-office building for Wells Fargo will also be constructed. The residential and office buildings will be linked by underground parking with 207 stalls along with 77 surface parking spots. In this rendering, the standalone bank building is shown along Wayzata Boulevard East, with the office building to the left and the residential section behind. (Rendering by ESG Architecture & Design)

