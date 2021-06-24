The Wayzata City Council voted unanimously June 15 to deny a Planned Unit Development amendment and variance for the Rice Street Townhomes at 520, 524, 530 and 534 Rice Street East.
At the meeting, city staff members provided some context for the application, which is tied to a history of more than 15 years.
In 2006, the city approved a development agreement for the Rice Street Brownstones as a three-building, six-unit townhome development, but only one of those buildings, at 540 and 544 Rice St. E., was built that year.
Since then, the property has come under new ownership, Pillar Homes Partner, Inc., which is working to complete the project.
“In 2019, staff and the applicant began discussing plans for buildings two and three,” said Emily Goellner, the city’s community development director. “After some deliberation, the applicant indicated to staff that they would like to complete the project as originally approved and thus it was understood at that time that no public review process was required. However, that was inaccurate.”
According to the city, when the building permit and plans for one of the buildings were being reviewed in 2020, staff misinterpreted the proposed changes between the new building and the 2005 PUD general plans and incorrectly issued a building permit for building two.
In March 2021, residents near the project site raised concerns that the changes administratively made to the original plan needed to go through the PUD amendment process.
“After this was discovered, construction was halted on building two,” Goellner said.
The stop in construction happened earlier this year in late March, and the framers were allowed in April and May to add a roof cap to preserve building materials.
“The new owner and applicant is now proposing to finish constructing building two and is also proposing to construct building three,” Goellner said.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl expressed regret over the error, but contended that what is built must comply with the 2006 development agreement, which states that the development must be constructed in accordance with the PUD general plans.
“The city prematurely and erroneously granted the developer a building permit. ... Regardless of the construction that’s already occurred, the developer would need approval,” Dahl said. “While the city has acknowledged and regrets the error, I do believe the city’s actions were made in good faith.”
The current application, which includes requests for the amendment and variance from standards applicable in the PUD District, was reviewed by the Wayzata Planning Commission in early June. The commission voted 5-1 for a report and recommendation of denial. A previous application was reviewed by the commission in May, but the applicant withdrew it after a unanimous vote for a report and recommendation of denial.
Assistant City Planner Nick Kieser reviewed the more notable changes from the original plans, which include a front yard setback and a staggering of unit heights for building two.
The approved front yard setback in the existing PUD District is 6.5 feet. Since the setback for building two is 2.1 feet, it requires the requested approvals. The proposed setback for building three would be in compliance at 6.5 feet.
Kieser also noted that the renderings from the original plan show that building two was to have a staggering of the unit heights, with the applicant requesting to keep the current non-staggered roofline for building two in light of the fact that the building permit was issued incorrectly.
“Additional modifications shown in the plans would be location, size of windows, rooftop enclosure, floor plans, deck locations and other architectural modifications,” Kieser said.
The City Council, at its most recent meeting, was tasked with reviewing the resolution recommended by the Planning Commission.
Councilmember Alex Plechash said for him it was important to follow the PUD process.
“If there’s going to be any change or deviation from the PUD, even if it’s 15 years later, there ought to be that process requesting a PUD deviation like we’re voting on tonight. That probably should have been done earlier, but it’s being done tonight. ... We have to kind of discount the fact that there’s a partial structure up and just look at what’s before us,” Plechash said, adding that conflicts over design led him to further support the Planning Commission’s recommendation of denial.
Councilmember Cathy Iverson said she could also not support the development project moving forward because she did not view it as meeting the requirements for granting a variance.
“The variances that are in front of us tonight are significant,” she said. “Any one of these alone will alter the look and the feel of the original PUD. ... There are no practical difficulties that are unique to this property that would require the application to receive approval for this variance tonight.”
Mayor Johanna Mouton agreed that the application did not rise to the level of warranting a PUD amendment.
“What I feel we have before us is to accommodate a building that was built prior to the request for the amendment. ... And that’s not what we should be evaluating,” the mayor said, adding that she supported the Planning Commission’s report.
“I have to agree with the points in their findings of fact with regard to the variance and the intent and purpose of the PUD with regard to practical difficulties and the changing of the character,” she said. “And so I would be in support of approving a denial this evening as well.”
