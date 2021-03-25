City will allow year-round sidewalk cafes, but not outdoor bars on public right of way
The Wayzata City Council has denied plans for an outdoor addition to Cov restaurant, while further defining the city’s code related to sidewalk cafes on city right of way.
The proposal, from restaurant owner Stielow LLC and applicant Shea Design, was for a 500-square-foot addition to the west side of the Cov restaurant at 700 Lake St. E. The plans included an outdoor bar, additional outdoor seating, a small kitchen and a takeout window for food and non-alcoholic drinks. The proposed kitchen area and takeout window would have been located on private property, with the bar area located on the public right of way and neighboring the recently completed Panoway plaza park.
Before reviewing the plans specific to Cov, the City Council was asked to review and adopt an ordinance amending city code related to outdoor sidewalk cafes on city right of way.
The ordinance changes clarify approved uses for outdoor sidewalk cafes, including the placement, storage and removal of structures and furniture and expanding times of operation to allow for year-round use. According to Community Development Director Emily Goellner, the changes are meant to better support restaurants and other businesses impacted by the pandemic and to enhance the environment of downtown.
The City Council was also asked to consider whether or not to include a change that would allow bars and kitchens on city right of way, which would be required for the Cov addition plans to be approved.
“The first reading, as it stands now, does not include that bar and kitchen language, so we would like to receive some direction from the council this evening on their comfort level with adding that as a possibility,” Goellner said. “It doesn’t mean that a bar and kitchen is automatically allowed with every cafe permit, just that it could be an option in the future. At this point, it is strictly prohibited in the right of way.”
Councilmember Jeff Buchanan said he didn’t see a problem with allowing public areas to be used for bar space since restaurant customers are already allowed to drink alcohol on sidewalk patios.
“The distinction to me is pretty small. ... We’re making it easier for the proprietor to serve their guests by allowing a bar or a kitchen to be in the right of way,” Buchanan said. “I don’t have any problem with that.”
Councilmember Alex Plechash said Buchanan made a good point, but contended that there should be a distinction for allowed uses between private and public spaces.
“I wouldn’t deny the opportunity for restaurant owners to put a bar on their own land in an outside cafe. My concern is that this would be a bad policy precedent to allow that to be on public land,” Plechash said.
Councilmembers Molly MacDonald and Cathy Iverson said they were OK with the ordinance changes, but would not support the amendment allowing bars or kitchens on city right of way.
“It sets a different tone in environment to that outdoor space. ... I think that currently allowing people to serve and prepare indoor and bring it out still achieves what customers are looking for at the end of the day, but having a bar on the city right of way is a grave concern,” Iverson said.
On a 4-1 decision, with Buchanan casting the dissenting vote, the council adopted the ordinance amending the city code on outdoor sidewalk cafes, but not the amendment allowing bars and kitchens on city right of way.
With the city code further defined, the council came to a quick decision on the request for the addition to Cov and voted unanimously to direct city staff to draft a resolution of denial for the application.
