The Wayzata City Council was presented a third iteration of a concept plan for the redevelopment of the Boatworks building on Lake Minnetonka.
That latest proposal was reviewed at the council’s May 5 meeting. Council, city staff and residents attended the meeting via teleconference as city hall remains closed to the public due to the pandemic.
The scale of the proposed project remained a key factor for the council, with the majority of members voting to deny a requested height variance to allow the proposed four-story, 49-foot-tall building. Under city ordinance, the maximum building height for a planned unit development is three stories or 35 feet.
The current Boatworks building is about 31 feet tall and is Wayzata’s largest commercial building south of the railroad tracks. The two-story building sits between two public spaces, Wayzata Beach and Depot Park, and houses office space, including Boatworks owner Rick Born’s RBA Consulting, as well as Wayzata Brew Works and 6Smith restaurant.
The latest proposal for the redevelopment project comes after a 4-1 city council vote in December to deny a concept plan and zoning ordinance text amendments for a four-story, 58-foot-tall building with an elevator penthouse that would have put the tallest point of the building at close to 67 feet. The plan also included a three-level parking structure.
Prior to that, an application was submitted for a five-story, 75-foot-tall building, which the planning commission voted unanimously against last June. Developers then requested the concept be tabled prior to review from the city council.
The latest concept, like previous proposals, would consist of office, restaurant and residential condominium uses. In addition to the reduced height, changes from the previous plan include removal of the rooftop patio, relocation of the rooftop mechanical equipment to inside the building, removal of a parking deck to make it a two-level parking structure, the addition of a public inside seating area and outside deck over the south main entrance to the building, a design change for Grove Lane just north of the parking ramp from a street with parking on the north side to a tree-lined boulevard. The northeast building entry area was also redesigned to provide for a new ADA accessible route to the building from the Wayzata Depot and Lake Street.
According to the submitted concept, another focus for the revised plan was redesigning the north, west and east sides of the building to reduce the visual appearance of the building and parking structure.
The proposed building would be more than 205,000 square feet. The first two floors would include 8,300 square feet for restaurant use, 52,500 square feet of offices, a residential lobby, fitness center for commercial and residential tenants, loading dock, mechanical and electrical equipment and a potential public restroom. The top two floors would be occupied by 35 residential condominium units and include a private clubroom and patio.
The proposal also includes a two-level parking structure with 70 stalls for the condominiums and 152 stalls for the offices and restaurant.
Along with the approval of a planned unit development concept plan, the developer was seeking approval from the council for four variances for building height, property line and shoreland setbacks and rooftop restaurant ventilation equipment. Unlike the previous proposal, it did not include requests for zoning code text amendments.
In March, the Wayzata Planning Commission ultimately voted in favor of recommending to the council the approval of the PUD concept plan, shoreland setback variance and a variance for rooftop restaurant ventilation equipment while recommending denial of the requested variances for height and property line setback.
The Boatworks owner has argued that the extra building height is necessary because of difficulties created by the site’s high water table and the square footage of residential units needed to make the redevelopment project economically viable.
“I’m sorry, but there can never be a three-story building here. It simply comes down to math,” Born said.
Born and his development team have also touted the public benefits the new development could provide the community, including enhanced and safer pedestrian access, new areas for the public to gather and public access onto the peninsula of the Boatworks marina that would be accessible from the beach.
“It’s meant to be a very inviting space for everybody to enjoy,” Born said.
The latest concept received mixed reviews from council members.
Councilmembers Dan Koch and Jeff Buchanan said they were overall supportive of the redevelopment application.
The new building would offer significant public benefit, they said, and is in congruence with the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan because it would improve accessibility, walkability and connectivity in the area.
“These are all things that, in my mind, we need to take into consideration when thinking about this and applying the code,” Koch said. “And so, really it comes down to the height variance for me.”
Koch said he has been opposed to past height variance requests for the project but is supportive of the current one at 49 feet.
“This has become a much more reasonable and palatable height for me. ... This building is going to look bigger because it’s got a bigger footprint. But as you’re approaching or walking down Lake Street, I don’t get the sense that this is going to feel like a massive structure,” Koch said.
Buchanan said he too believed the public benefits would create a better future for the city.
“We have choices to make. We can hold on tight to the past, watch the world whiz by or we can embrace the future and enjoy all the benefits that a forward-looking city can provide to the future residents of Wayzata,” Buchanan said.
Councilmember Alex Plechash said he saw both pros and cons for the new building.
“Every time I see a rendering of this building, I’m struck by how beautiful it is. As a standalone and in a vacuum, I would have no debate in my mind about this project. However, we are not in a vacuum, and I need to take into account all relevant information and stakeholder interest,” Plechash said.
Regarding the height variance, the council member said he found it more reasonable than previous requests, but also feared it would “alter the essential character of the locality, at least to a degree.”
“The code has a purpose, and I am not sure there is a compelling enough reason to grant a variance for either height or number of floors based on the code as it is written,” Plechash said, adding that he agreed with the planning commission’s preference to approve the planned unit development concept plan, but not all of the requested variances.
Councilmember Johanna McCarthy and Mayor Ken Willcox were also in agreement that the height and scale of the building was too much for the lakeside site.
“I have to agree that it is quite lovely, but … it is not suitable for this particular location,” McCarthy said. “While I’m certainly cognizant of the need to update the building and the proposed public benefit, to me, the public benefit does not outweigh the requests that are being made.”
Willcox said the height of the building continued to be his primary reason for not supporting the overall project, adding that he was concerned with the potential precedent that would be set by allowing for a 49-foot-building at the proposed site.
“Future councils would be very hard-pressed to turn down future applications. … And over time, Wayzata would be Miami because we’ve got that kind of development pressure on us all the time,” Willcox said. “I don’t want to have to deal – and I don’t want future councils to have to deal – with that kind of precedent.”
In the end, the council voted 3-2 to pass a resolution that approved the planned unit development concept plan and variance for shoreland setback, but denied the requested variances for height, property line setback and rooftop restaurant ventilation equipment.
The votes against the resolution were from Koch and Buchanan.
According to City Manager Jeffrey Dahl, the council’s decision means the applicant could come back to seek general plan approval, but would have to adhere to the city’s planned unit development requirements for height, rooftop mechanicals and property line setback.
The applicant has one year to submit those plans, unless the city council votes to extend the timeline.
