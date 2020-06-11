Wayzata Council approves updated plans for Lake Street apartments

The Wayzata City Council approved updated plans for a new apartment building at 253 Lake St E.
The proposal, which was reviewed during the council’s June 2 meeting, is to convert the previously approved plans for a 16-unit condominium development into a 25-unit apartment building.
The amendment also includes an adjustment to the building’s garage footprint for a larger underground parking level expanded north to accommodate parking for residents of the building.
“The expansion is for the underground garage only. … To achieve the 50 parking stalls that are required by code, they needed to expand that parking area to the north for that underground garage level,” said Eric Zweber, the city’s interim community development director.
Under city ordinance, two stalls are required per apartment unit. The previous plan for the condo development included 32 parking stalls.
The exterior measurements of the first, second and third stories will remain the same as the previous project, which was approved in September 2018.
The previously approved general plan also includes the donation of the land behind the new building to the city for public parking.
Berry & Co. owns the property and is making the project application for the new three-story, 40-foot tall building.
All four requests received approval from the council: preliminary and final plat, an amendment to the planned unit development general plan, a shoreland impact plan/conditional use permit for impervious coverage greater than 75% and design review.
The Wayzata Planning Commission also recommended approval of the updated plans on a unanimous vote.
Ventana Apartments will be built where “the pink building,” a vacant commercial property, was demolished in 2018.
In addition to building permit fees, the developer will be charged a park dedication fee per city code. The developer also has a separate tax-increment financing application to assist in offsetting redevelopment costs.
To the east of the apartment site is the new three-story mixed-use Wayzata Blu condo development and to the west is the site of a new three-story office building.
The project’s landscape plan includes surrounding the building with 6-foot tall plantings mixed with tall grass and ornamental flowers to help screen the building.
Councilmember Dan Koch made the motion to approve the updated plans for the project, with a request that the applicant continues to communicate with city staff to continue work on a landscaping plan for the south side of the building and to further discuss the storm water management system for the property.
The council approved the updated plans on a unanimous 5-0 vote.
