Nearly $207,000 will go to communications, fee waivers for businesses
The Wayzata City Council unanimously approved the re-allocation of nearly $207,000 that will be used to help Lake Street businesses mitigate the impacts related to months of construction work for the Panoway on Wayzata Bay project.
Crews got to work in late March on the $9.2 million project to reconstruct Lake Street, which runs along Lake Minnetonka near many downtown businesses. The road was completely reopened Sept. 11.
City officials set aside $200,000 early this year to help the Lake Street businesses and nearly $7,000 was added recently through the construction contingency within the city’s lakefront improvement fund.
“This is a topic that has been discussed pretty much since the beginning of the year,” Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, city leaders decided that about 25% of the funds would go toward communications, wayfinding signage and marketing, with the remaining funds spent on providing free public valet parking for the Lake Street businesses.
“Of course, mid-March came around and the economy screeched to a halt,” Dahl said, referring to the statewide stay-at-home order meant to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Dahl said city leaders then stepped back to re-evaluate how these funds could be used to aid businesses. After receiving feedback from businesses and the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce, it was decided that the funds should be directed to overtime pay for construction workers to complete the project in a timely manner and assist in marketing efforts to draw people to the downtown businesses. Dahl said another item identified was waiving of city-related fees, such as liquor licenses and patio permits.
City staff members determined that 36% ($74,000), much of which has already been spent, should be used for communications and marketing, 55% ($114,000) for fee waivers and 9% ($18,500) to cover the overtime pay.
The city manager said COVID-19-related assistance for businesses through federal CARES Act funds will be discussed separately in the near future.
“In meetings in the future, we’ll be closing the door on Panoway construction impacts and then opening the door on if the city wants to do anything else in terms of COVID related impacts,” Dahl said. “There’s a lot of programs from the federal government and Hennepin County, of course, but we intend to talk a little bit more about if we want to do anything above and beyond on a local level.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.