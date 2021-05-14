The Wayzata City Council voted unanimously to approve the site plan for a new public parking lot on the northwest corner of Lake Street and Barry Avenue.
The decision follows the council’s agreement in October to move forward with the final design, funding plan and construction of the surface parking area.
According to Mike Kelly, city engineer and director of public works, the contractor’s bid was $1.65 million, with a parking monument sign costing approximately $20,000. The wetland restoration has not yet been priced.
The parking lot will be funded through tax-increment financing from the downtown west TIF district, which the city established in 2017 to help remove blighted structures in the area while encouraging the development of new buildings and the creation of new off-street public parking. The maintenance of the lot will be paid out of the city’s downtown parking fund.
The land for the lot was donated as part of an agreement with the developers of several surrounding properties.
According to a previously approved development agreement, the developer of the Melvin’s office building at 235 Lake St. is constructing the lot and the city is reimbursing the developer. Construction is slated to begin in June.
The parking lot will provide 153 total parking stalls, 56 of which will be tandem stalls for valet parking.
“[The tandem stalls will] function on a normal day as a regular parking stall, but they were really designed this way to accommodate two cars to be able to be parked in each slot back to back,” Kelly said. “And that’s to accommodate an outstanding easement for parking that’s overlaid on that particular portion of the lot from the Boatworks site.”
Drivers will be able to access the parking lot from Lake Street as well as Barry Avenue.
The site plan also includes the parking layout, a lighting plan, details for a monument sign and a wetland enhancement plan that includes clearing invasive plant species and introducing native plants in the neighboring wetland.
Kelly said the site plan also includes charging stations that would allow for up to eight electric vehicles to charge at the same time, similar to what’s offered at the city’s Mill Street parking ramp.
Councilmember Jeff Buchanan said he supported including the charging stations, but wondered if there should be more included to meet future demand.
“What is the possibility of expansion of those charging stations?” Buchanan asked.
Kelly said adding more stations would likely require a larger transformer than what is currently planned, but noted that he and city staff members would look into the potential to add more car charging stations in the future as needed.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.