The 1902 building will be used a lakeshore learning center
Wayzata’s Section Foreman House, a small two-story home that has long sat vacant between the railroad tracks and Lake Minnetonka, is one step closer to getting a new life as a learning center.
The Wayzata City Council voted May 17 to approve a site alteration permit and schematic design for work on the city-owned historic home at 738 Lake St. E.
Great Northern Railroad built the home in 1902 as the railway continued to expand in the early 20th century. The foreman, who lived in the house with their family, was responsible for inspections and repairs to a 20-mile section of track. The railroad sold the home to Dr. Charles N. Brooks in 1962. The city purchased the property in 1988 and has since used it primarily for storage space.
The home landed a spot this past year on the National Register of Historic Places, further highlighting a structure believed to be one of the last of its kind still standing in Minnesota.
The register is the nation’s official list of properties deemed worthy of preservation, meaning the historic properties given the designation must have historic significance and integrity. The Wayzata Depot, which was constructed by Great Northern Railroad in 1906, was placed on the national registry in 1981.
The placement of the Section Foreman House on the list followed years of work by the Wayzata Historical Society and the city’s Heritage Preservation Board. Other work to recognize the home’s historical significance includes the city designating it as a heritage preservation site and the Heritage Preservation Board naming the building a Wayzata Historic Landmark.
This past October, the Wayzata City Council approved the hiring of architecture, design and engineering firm Cushing Terrell to develop rehabilitation plans for the Section Foreman House.
Work to historically preserve and renovate the home and surrounding area is included in the second phase of the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative. Phase two also includes building a boardwalk along the lakefront, restoration of the shoreline and creating an eco park outside the Section Foreman House.
Restoration of the house will include a full interior and exterior renovation while historically preserving the structure. The first floor will be intended for public use as a learning center. The second floor will also be restored, but won’t be intended for public use. The basement will be used primarily as storage space and will house the building’s utility systems.
The rehabilitation project will be supported by grant funding and private donations facilitated by the Wayzata Conservancy. The work is estimated to cost $1.325 million, which includes 10 years of operations and maintenance.
The schematic design from Cushing Terrell was presented during the council’s most recent meeting after being looked over several times by the city’s design review committee, which includes members of the city council (Cathy Iverson and Alex Plechash), Heritage Preservation Board, Wayzata Historical Society, Wayzata Conservancy, city staff, volunteers from partnering organizations (YMCA, Wayzata Community Education, Wayzata Sailing) and historic consultants from local firm New History.
Input was also received at community meetings in July 2021 and this past March.
“We had a number of design priorities in this process,” said Emily Goellner, the city’s community development director. “First and foremost was our historic standards. This is a 1902 building with a 1944 addition that is historic. The group decided early on that no addition would be planned for this house. We wanted to keep the same footprint that you see there today and ... limit any removals from the structure.”
The Section Foreman House’s footprint is about 1,100 square feet and sits on a lakefront site that is more than 36,000 square feet. The total usable square footage of the building is about 2,400 square feet. The home was 32 feet by 16 feet when it was built. In 1944, the addition of a first-level bedroom, bathroom and living room expanded the home to 32 feet by 30 feet.
According to the project narrative by Cushing Terrell, collaborative learning rooms will be located in the western half of the main floor of the house. The former kitchen will be removed, reduced in size and relocated back to its approximate original location, which will allow for a support room to be placed at the center of the house near the restroom and storage room. There will also be a small study/library space a the northeast corner of the house, which will be largely used as the first impression to the Section Foreman House as visitors come in through the east entry.
“Programming was another major design priority for this group,” Goellner said. “We wanted to have a flexible interior learning environment for kids. ... Twelve to 15 people in groups would be the most common size that would host learning activities. We wanted to have indoor and outdoor connections for learning and then have this be used all four seasons of the year.”
The learning-oriented part of the project is meant to focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math and outdoor activities.
Goellner said entrances, a ramp and a bathroom that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act will also be incorporated into the design as well as energy-efficient equipment upgrades.
City staff is also recommending the installation of a fire sprinkler system in the building.
“Schematic design is also called the 30% level design. Generally, it includes the general scope of the building footprint and the floor plan. ... It does not include lighting or furnishings or those types of details. Those get covered closer to the 90% design or final design,” Goellner said.
The council was unanimously supportive of the project moving forward, with Mayor Johanna Mouton stating that the project lines up with the community’s vision for the lakeside building.
“I like the simplicity of what I see,” the mayor said. “We are able to resurrect a piece of history ... and put it to such amazing use.”
On a 4-0 decision, with Councilmember Plechash absent from the meeting, the council voted to approve the site alteration permit and schematic design for the Section Foreman House project.
With the schematic design approved, the design review committee and the consultant team will move into the design development phase and work toward creating construction documents. Those final plans will then need city council approval before a public bidding process for construction can begin.
