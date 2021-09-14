Proposed levy is a 5.25% increase over last year
The Wayzata City Council has approved the city’s preliminary 2022 budget and tax levy.
Aurora Yager, the city’s administrative services director, presented the proposed figures at the Sept. 7 city council meeting. Under state law, cities are required to set a preliminary tax levy for the city’s portion of property taxes and submit it to the county by Sept. 30.
The council unanimously approved the preliminary 2022 property tax levy at $5.42 million, which is a 5.25%, or $270,000, increase over 2021.
The overall amount includes a $4.94 million general fund levy, which is a 5.67%, or $265,000, increase over the previous year.
The city’s tax levy increase was just under 3% in 2016, 2.24% in 2017, 1.55% in 2018, 3.18% in 2019, 3.92% in 2020 and 2.46% in 2021.
The preliminary 2022 tax levy sets the ceiling for the city levy. The final budget and tax levy will be presented to the city council in December. Once approved, the final levy will be certified by the Hennepin County auditor and the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
A Truth in Taxation hearing will be part of the Wayzata City Council meeting Dec. 7.
Wayzata’s current $31.21 million tax capacity is comprised of $18.51 million from residential properties, $7.73 million from commercial properties and $2.52 million from apartments. The figures represent an overall increase of 2.06%, or $629,000, for the city’s tax capacity over the previous year. For comparison, Hennepin County’s tax capacity increase is 4.55%.
Wayzata’s tax rate is used to calculate the amount of tax to be paid by all city taxpayers. Historically, the tax capacity rate was 23.35% in 2017, 21.75% in 2018, 21.67% in 2019, 21.1% in 2020, 20.64% in 2021 and is estimated to increase to 21.66% in 2022. The tax rate is determined by dividing the tax levy by the city’s total tax capacity.
Wayzata is one of three major taxing authorities for residents, along with the Wayzata School District and Hennepin County. Approximately 20% of taxpayers’ bills are controlled by city government, with the school district, county and state making up the rest of the tax bill.
Wayzata city leaders are proposing a balanced general fund budget for 2022 at $7.54 million, which is a 6.29% increase, or $446,000, over 2021.
Of the $7.54 million, taxpayers would contribute $4.94 million in property taxes toward the general fund operations. That’s a 5.67% increase, or $265,000, over what taxpayers paid last year toward the city’s general fund. Around two-thirds of the city’s annual general fund revenue comes from taxes. Charges for services and licenses and permits are also large revenue sources at a combined estimated total of $1.49 million.
On the revenue side, the $446,000 increase to balance the budget is split fairly evenly between property taxes and intergovernmental revenue. The biggest change in intergovernmental revenue, Yager said, is due to the city receiving the second half disbursement ($244,000) from the American Recovery Plan Act.
On the expenditure side, the biggest departments the city is supporting out of the general fund include the police department at 31%, with 23% going toward administration and general government followed by public works and parks and recreation.
The proposed 12.44%, or $257,000, increase over 2021 in police department spending includes an additional police officer position, a new budget for leave payouts for upcoming retirements and budgeting for a full year of all leadership positions.
For the parks department, a proposed 24.5%, or $178,000, increase over the previous year includes the recent addition of a parks planner position.
“The three budget goals that really came out of putting together the 2022 budget were to increase our staffing levels to meet community needs, expand our investment in public safety and parks and enhance community engagement,” Yager said.
In addition to the general fund, the city maintains several other enterprise funds for many city services, including water, sewer, stormwater, solid waste, motor vehicle, cable TV and liquor operations.
While the general fund derives its revenue largely from property taxes, enterprise funds are supported by user fees. The general fund along with the enterprise funds, Yager said, comprise the city’s total annual budget to fund city services, pay for city staff and make transfers to capital project funds.
The total 2022 preliminary budget is $18.09 million. In addition to the $7.54 million general fund, the budget includes $1 million for water, $1.07 million for sewer, $146,000 for stormwater, $376,000 for solid waste, $620,000 for motor vehicle, $83,000 for cable TV and $7.26 million for liquor operations (municipal restaurant and liquor store).
To view the entire preliminary budget for 2022, visit Wayzata.org/AgendaCenter and open the agenda packet for the Sept. 7 city council meeting.
