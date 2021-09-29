Four new townhomes will be constructed on Rice Street following approval from city leaders.
The Wayzata City Council approved a planned unit development amendment for the townhomes during its last meeting. The application from Pillar Homes Partner, Inc., is for the completion of the Rice Street Townhomes at 520, 524, 530 and 534 Rice St. E.
The approved work includes building two new townhome buildings, each containing two units.
The properties are part a project that was originally approved 15 years ago. In 2006, the city approved a development agreement for the Rice Street Brownstones as a three-building, six-unit townhome development, but only one of those buildings, at 540 and 544 Rice St. E., was built that year.
“Extensions were granted to the development agreement and then eventually the vacant lots were sold to new owners,” said Emily Goellner, the city’s community development director.
The new property owner, Pillar Homes, began discussing with city staff plans in 2019 to complete the project as originally approved. Goellner said it was understood at that time that no public review process was required, but that was later found to be inaccurate.
According to the city, when the building permit and plans for one of the buildings were being reviewed in 2020, staff misinterpreted the proposed changes between the new building and the 2005 PUD general plans and incorrectly issued a building permit for building two.
In March 2021, residents near the project site raised concerns that the changes administratively made to the original plan needed to go through the PUD amendment process. After this was discovered, construction was halted on building. After the stop in construction, the builder was allowed to add a roof cap to preserve building materials.
At a meting in June, City Manager Jeffrey Dahl expressed regret over the error, but contended that what is built must comply with the 2006 development agreement, which states that the development must be constructed in accordance with the PUD general plans.
“The city prematurely and erroneously granted the developer a building permit. ... Regardless of the construction that’s already occurred, the developer would need approval. While the city has acknowledged and regrets the error, I do believe the city’s actions were made in good faith,” Dahl said at the June 15 meeting, during which the council voted unanimously to deny a planned unit development amendment and variance for the Rice Street Townhomes.
At the council’s most recent meeting on Sept. 21, city leaders reviewed the latest application and how it differs from previous submittals. The most notable difference, according to city staff, is that the updated application does not include a few variances.
“There are no setback variances requested or height variances requested with this particular application,” Goellner said.
The council was mostly supportive of the project moving forward, with Councilmember Cathy Iverson voicing her concern that the buildings should more closely align with what was approved in the original PUD.
“I think everyone would like to see it get built, but I think it needs to be true to what the original PUD was. I just think anything less is just making an exception because the building is currently there,” Iverson said of the partially constructed townhome building.
Councilmember Alex Plechash said he was okay with the latest application not being exact to what was first laid out in the original PUD.
“We’ve got a PUD in front of us that has its constraints and so on, and I have no problem to approve it as it is,” Plechash said.
Mayor Johanna Mouton said she too supported the project as proposed.
“This has been a very, very difficult process for everyone,” she said, thanking the builder and neighbors for coming together and working to find agreements on how to move forward.
“At the end of the day, we’re here to do the best that we can given the circumstances that we’re facing and the conditions that we’re facing,” the mayor said.
On a 4-1 vote, with Iverson voting against the resolution, the council approved a PUD amendment for the completion of the Rice Street Townhomes.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
