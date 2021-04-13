Resolution includes placement of Native American educational plaque
The Wayzata City Council approved two donations and accompanying dedication rights for Panoway on Wayzata Bay as well as the placement of a Native American educational plaque near the lake edge in the new plaza park.
The requests fall in line with the city’s recently adopted naming and dedication policy, which is meant to provide guidance for the city to accept financial or in-kind donations that will help reduce or offset costs for the next phase of the Panoway initiative.
The request for the educational signage comes from the Wayzata Historical Society and the city’s Heritage Preservation Board. The plaque will display information about three burial mounds that were located in Wayzata well before the arrival of Euro-American settlements. The mounds around Lake Minnetonka were built by the ancestors of the Dakota people.
Also included in the approvals during the City Council’s April 6 meeting was the acceptance of a $250,000 donation from the Sandvold family for maintenance and restoration costs for the Section Foreman House.
All donation requests are reviewed by the Wayzata Conservancy, the independent nonprofit organization established to serve as an advocate for the Panoway project and to seek private funding to pay for the development, maintenance and operating costs of the overall initiative.
The Section Foreman House restoration, which city leaders estimate will cost $1.1 million, is included in the next phase of the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative. The first phase of the initiative was completed last fall and included the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a public parking lot into a plaza park.
The empty Section Foreman House is historically linked to the railroad track that runs along its north side. Great Northern Railroad built the house in 1902 as the residence for railroad foremen and their families as the railway continued to expand. The foreman was responsible for inspections and repairs to a 20-mile section of track.
An application is currently being reviewed for the house to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
As part of the council’s approval of the financial gift, the donor will receive naming rights to the Section Foreman House as the Sandvold Lakeshore Learning Center.
During the meeting, Andrew Mullin, the chair of the Wayzata Conservancy, noted that the naming rights will not legally change the name of the Section Foreman House, but are rather meant to serve as an acknowledgment to the donors.
The second donation approved at the meeting was for $102,000 from the Davis family and the dedication of a bench near the new fountain area. Attached will be signage dedicating the bench to Stanley Davis on behalf of his grandson Jon Davis and great-grandson Landon Stanley Davis.
During the council’s unanimous vote of approval, Councilmember Alex Plechash thanked the Sandvold and Davis families “for their very generous contributions to our lovely city.”
