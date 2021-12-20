Property tax levy is a 5.25% increase over last year
The Wayzata City Council voted to approve the city’s final 2022 budget and tax levy.
Aurora Yager, the city’s administrative services director, presented the budget and levy figures at the Dec. 7 city council meeting. But with only 3/5 of the council present at the meeting, the vote had to wait until their Dec. 16 meeting.
The council approved the final 2022 property tax levy at $5.42 million, which is a 5.25%, or $270,000, increase over 2021. The amount matches what the council approved at the preliminary stage back in September.
The overall amount includes a $4.94 million general fund levy, which is a 5.67%, or $265,000, increase over the previous year.
The city’s overall tax levy increase was just under 3% in 2016, 2.24% in 2017, 1.55% in 2018, 3.18% in 2019, 3.92% in 2020 and 2.46% in 2021.
Wayzata’s current $31.21 million tax capacity is comprised of $18.51 million from residential properties, $7.73 million from commercial properties and $2.52 million from apartments. The figures represent an overall increase of 2.06%, or $629,000, for the city’s tax capacity over the previous year. For comparison, Hennepin County’s tax capacity increase is 4.55%.
Wayzata’s tax rate is used to calculate the amount of tax to be paid by all city taxpayers. Historically, the tax capacity rate was 23.35% in 2017, 21.75% in 2018, 21.67% in 2019, 21.1% in 2020, 20.64% in 2021 and is estimated to increase to 21.66% in 2022. The tax rate is determined by dividing the tax levy by the city’s total tax capacity.
According to the city, the owner of a median valued home of $732,000 can expect to see an increase of around $80 in the city’s portion of their annual tax bill if their property value remains constant.
Wayzata is one of three major taxing authorities for residents, along with the Wayzata School District and Hennepin County. For the owner of a median value home last year, the city portion made up around 18% of their tax bill, with the school district and county making up the majority of the rest.
Yager said the city’s tax levy increase can be attributed to an expansion the city’s staffing to meet various community needs.
“With the 2021 budget in particular, we did not expand any services and we did not hire any additional staff. We were really focused on just maintaining operations throughout the pandemic. ... So, while it’s a bigger increase than we’ve maybe seen in previous years, it’s also backed by bigger services to justify that increase,” Yager said.
The administrative services director said the city is planning to add several positions, including another police officer, a part-time administrative assistant and an engineering technician. Election workers will also be hired to help manage the absentee balloting process, which has grown in popularity over recent years. Next year will also be the first full budget year for the new parks planner position that was filled this past summer. Succession planning and enhanced services in the police department are also part of the 2022 budget.
Wayzata city leaders are looking at a balanced general fund budget for 2022 at $7.54 million, which is a 6.29% increase, or $446,000, over 2021.
Of the $7.54 million, taxpayers will contribute $4.94 million in property taxes toward the general fund operations. That’s a 5.67% increase, or $265,000, over what taxpayers paid last year toward the city’s general fund. Around two-thirds of the city’s annual general fund revenue comes from taxes. Charges for services and licenses and permits are also large revenue sources at a combined estimated total of $1.49 million.
“About 66% of next year’s budget is proposed to be paid for from property taxes. But on the expenditure side, what you can see is it really funds a lot of core city services. ... The largest portion of that budget going toward police services followed by administration and general government,” Yager said.
On the revenue side, the $446,000 increase is split fairly evenly between property taxes and intergovernmental revenue. The biggest change in intergovernmental revenue is due to the city receiving the second half disbursement of federal funds ($244,000) from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The biggest areas the city is spending from the general fund include the police department at 31%, with 23% going toward administration and general government followed by public works and parks and recreation.
“In talks with both the council and staff in putting together the 2022 budget. ... It really distilled down into three budget goals. The first was to increase staffing levels to meet community needs, the second was to expand investment in public safety and parks and the third was to enhance community engagement,” Yager said.
The 12.44%, or $257,000, increase over 2021 in police department spending includes an additional police officer position, a new budget for leave payouts for upcoming retirements, budgeting for a full year of all leadership positions and participation in the county’s new embedded social worker program.
For the parks department, a 24.5%, or $178,000, increase over the previous year includes the addition of a full-time parks planner position.
In addition to the general fund, the city maintains several other enterprise funds for many city services, including water, sewer, stormwater, solid waste, motor vehicle, cable TV and liquor operations.
While the general fund derives its revenue largely from property taxes, enterprise funds are supported by user fees. The general fund along with the enterprise funds, Yager said, comprise the city’s total annual budget to fund city services, pay for city staff and make transfers to capital project funds.
The total 2022 budget is $18.09 million. In addition to the $7.54 million general fund, the budget includes a $1 million water fund, $1.07 million sewer fund, $146,000 stormwater fund, $376,000 solid waste fund, $620,000 motor vehicle fund, $83,000 cable TV fund and a $7.26 million liquor fund (municipal restaurant and liquor store).
To view the entire budget summary for 2022, visit Wayzata.org/AgendaCenter and open the agenda packet for the Dec. 7 city council meeting.
