Overall levy is a 2.46% increase over last year
The Wayzata City Council has approved the city’s final 2021 budget and tax levy.
Aurora Yager, the city’s administrative services director, and Steve McDonald, the city’s contracted finance director, presented the levy and budget figures at the Dec. 1 council meeting.
The council approved the final 2021 total city tax levy at $5.15 million, which is a 2.46%, or $123,000, increase over 2020.
The overall amount includes a $4.68 million general fund levy, which is a 2.9%, or $132,000, increase over 2020.
Also included in the overall levy amount is $223,000 for city infrastructure, further repayment of bond debts from the Ferndale Road reconstruction project ($33,000) and the purchase of the Big Woods Preserve ($213,000).
The final figures represent no change from the preliminary levy approved by the council in September.
The city’s overall levy increase was around 4% in 2011 and 2012, more than 7% in 2013, just under 2% in 2014 and 2015, just under 3% in 2016, 2.24% in 2017, 1.55% in 2018, 3.18% in 2019 and 3.92% in 2020.
Wayzata’s current $30.53 million tax capacity is comprised of $19.96 million from residential properties, $8.09 million from commercial properties and $2.45 million from apartments. The figures represent an overall increase of 7.38%, or $2.1 million, for the city’s tax capacity over the previous year.
Wayzata’s tax rate, which is used to calculate the amount of tax to be paid, has been on a downward trend during the past several years. The tax capacity rate was 23.35% in 2017, 21.75% in 2018, 21.67% in 2019, 21.1% for 2020 and is estimated at 20.46% for 2021.
“As the market values of the city and the tax capacity has gone up, even with those levy increases, the overall tax capacity rate has decreased,” McDonald said.
The tax rate is determined by dividing the tax levy by the city’s total tax capacity.
The City of Wayzata is one of three major taxing authorities for residents, along with the Wayzata School District and Hennepin County. For the owner of an average-value home in Wayzata, approximately 18% of their tax bill is controlled by city government, with the school district, county and state making up the rest.
City leaders are looking at a balanced budget for 2021 at $7.09 million, a 3.36% increase, or $230,000, over 2020.
Yager said the budget goals and priorities for 2021 include minimizing the levy increase while maintaining city service levels and capital project funding to meet the goals of Wayzata’s strategic plan. Among the projects planned for 2021 include railroad crossing safety improvements as part of the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative, hiring a parks planner grant coordinator, implementing the parks and trails master plan and managing Panoway grant funds. There are many park improvements planned for next year, Yager said, including the replacement of the playground equipment in Klapprich Park.
Another goal, one that’s unique for this year, Yager said, is that the city must budget its revenues even more carefully and increase its contingency so that the city is able to adapt to any unforeseen economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the $7.09 million budget, taxpayers will contribute $4.68 million in property taxes toward the general fund operations. That’s a 2.9% increase, or $132,000, over what taxpayers paid last year toward the general fund. Around 66% of the annual general fund revenue comes from taxes. Charges for services and licenses and permits are also large revenue sources at a combined total of $1.44 million.
Contributing factors affecting the 2021 revenue budget include a transfer of $150,000 from the Panoway fund to pay for a public works parks employee and a park planner/grant coordinator position. Additionally, some licenses and fees were reduced due to the anticipated impact of COVID-19.
Some contributing factors affecting the 2021 expenditure budget include a 12% increase in health insurance costs and a 2.5% cost of living adjustment for nonunion employees and a 3% cost of living adjustment for union employees. Other changes include increases in the city’s general liability and workers’ compensation insurance, which is partly based on guidance from the council to increase the contingency budget to allow for additional flexibility in 2021 should there be unanticipated costs as part of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that the final levy has been approved, it will be certified to the Hennepin County auditor and the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
To view the entire budget for 2021, visit Wayzata.org/AgendaCenter and open the agenda packet for the Dec. 1 council meeting.
