The Wayzata City Council approved a development agreement for a new office building at 235 and 239 Lake St. E.
The project, called Melvin’s Office Building, stems from the establishment of a new tax-increment financing district three years ago. City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said the district was set up to help remove blight in the area while encouraging the development of new buildings and the creation of public parking.
“This is an exciting consideration for the council tonight and it comes with a lot of complexities and hours spent on getting to this point,” Dahl said.
As a condition of the development approval, the developer is required to enter into an agreement to protect the city in case of any incurred costs or improvements to public infrastructure.
In October 2018, the city council approved a commercial planned unit development project for a 37,800 square foot, three-story office building at the site, which is occupied by a vacant office building. Also included in the proposal was a concept layout for shared public parking behind the new building.
Last summer, the council approved a one-year extension of the zoning approvals for the project and this spring approved a plat for the project and a fee-in-lieu-of-parking to meet the deficit of the required 73 parking stalls, which, under city policy, will be met by the new public parking stalls.
Included in the recently approved development agreement is a donation agreement for the transfer of two lots to the city that will become part of the public parking facility. The development agreement also includes conditions that address the public parking facility, the existing fee-in-lieu-of-parking for the new office building and the duration of the maintenance of the public parking facility.
The city is still working out plans for the public parking facility, but an anticipated surface lot would accommodate 150 stalls.
The development agreement found general support from the council, even with the developer’s request that the duration of the maintenance of the public parking facility be 99 years, which is beyond the 35-year commitment recommended by city staff.
City Attorney David Schelzel said that according to the developer’s counsel, a 99-year commitment was necessary for the developer’s financing.
“I do understand and am compassionate for the developer’s request here,” Councilmember Dan Koch said. “And I agree with the comments that this is a unique set of circumstances because the developer is donating the land and also paying a significant fee-in-lieu-of-parking as well.”
Councilmember Johanna McCarthy said the length of time is considerable, but warranted given the public benefit that will come from the project.
Mayor Ken Willcox said he too supported the project and the approval of the development agreement.
“I think, on balance, this is a pretty unique swap of opportunity,” the mayor said. “And were it not for our ability to put all this together thanks to Jeff Dahl’s work, none of this would happen. ... We’d still have a blighted area down there. So, we’ve got to do a little bit extra to get this thing done.”
