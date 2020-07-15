New agreement includes writing of application for National Register of Historic Places
City leaders continue to plan for the future of Wayzata’s Section Foreman House, a home believed to be one of the last of its kind still standing in Minnesota.
The empty lakeside house is historically linked to the railroad track that runs along its north side. Great Northern Railroad built the home in 1902 as the residence for railroad foremen and their families as the railway continued to expand. The foreman was responsible for inspections and repairs to a 20-mile section of track.
As part of the Wayzata City Council’s July 7 meeting, which was held via video conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an agreement was approved for additional historic building consulting services with Minneapolis-based building reuse consultant New History for the Section Foreman House.
The house and surrounding site are included in the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative to create and connect public park space along the lakefront. The intended future use of the Section Foreman House is a learning center for environmental and historical education.
The not-to-exceed contract amount of $17,000 with New History is for the preparation and submittal of an application for the Section Foreman House to be considered for the National Register of Historic Places.
New History will also work to assist the Wayzata Conservancy in soliciting donations. The conservancy was established in 2016 to advocate for and raise private philanthropic funds for the Panoway initiative.
The Wayzata Conservancy has agreed to reimburse the city for the $17,000 in consulting services.
“It’s going to help their work a lot in donor cultivation, especially getting on the National Register of Historic Places. Having that criteria met will help in historic donations,” said Assistant City Planner Nick Kieser.
Placement on the list would further mark the site’s historical importance and open opportunities for federal grant funding for the property.
Kieser said the Wayzata Heritage Preservation Board had previously applied for, but was denied, a Minnesota Legacy Grant to help fund the writing of the National Register application.
The Wayzata Depot, which was constructed by James J. Hill’s Great Northern Railroad in 1906, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1981.
The agreement with New History adds to the scope of work from the consulting group, who was contracted last year by the city to draft a preservation report on the home. The city spent $32,000 for the report, which was meant to ensure that the historic structure doesn’t deteriorate any further and includes a historic preservation-based design framework for reuse to help guide future design decisions.
According to New History, the framework provides recommendations for the reuse of the building that is compatible with the historic character and integrity of the house, existing materials and physical features, as well as the anticipated preservation regulatory review process.
New History’s first objective in their initial services was to help guide the short-term repairs to the exterior of the building before this past winter. Over the years, winds have worn away at the house’s exterior. Last year, city crews installed plywood to keep out the elements after it was discovered that rocks had been thrown through the building’s windows.
Other work to recognize the historical significance of the Section Foreman House include the city designating the home as a heritage preservation site. The designation, approved by the council in January, follows last year’s decision from the Heritage Preservation Board to name the home a Wayzata Historic Landmark and install an informational plaque on the property.
The plaque offers a brief history of the Section Foreman House, which was 32 feet by 16 feet when it was built. Electric lights were installed in 1926 and in 1943, the addition of a first-level bedroom, bathroom and living room expanded the home to 32 feet by 30 feet. The railroad sold the home to Dr. Charles N. Brooks in 1962. The city purchased the property 26 years later, using it primarily as storage space.
“We have come a long way to the point where we actually have a plan for it,” Mayor Ken Willcox said of the house. “It makes sense and it can enhance the city rather than just sit there dilapidated.”
