Development owners will pay $5,000 and area will be for private use
The Wayzata City Council unanimously approved an agreement on a small piece of land next to the city’s Post Office Pocket Park.
The agreement, which was brought before the council during its Dec. 15 meeting, requires Garrison Landing to make a $5,000 contribution to the city’s park fund and add a picnic table to Post Office Pocket Park in 2021. The agreement notes the space in question shall be for the use of Garrison Landing owners, residents and their guests and not as a park for the general public.
The debate, which was discussed during the council’s Dec. 1 workshop meeting, was regarding a square of land in the northeast corner of the Garrison Landing condo development at 240 Minnetonka Ave. S. The debate was whether the land was originally meant to be used as public park space or for private use only.
In 2019, it was brought to the city’s attention that a sign reading “Private Park Garrison Landing Residents” had been placed on the western edge of the space facing park visitors.
At the workshop meeting, City Attorney David Schelzel said city staff had sought an amicable solution with property owner representatives for Garrison Landing over the past year to either acknowledge and maintain the space as public or change the space to private in exchange for payment of a park dedication fee in lieu of providing public park space.
In a memo to city staff, Schelzel pointed to the resolution that approved both the planned unit development plan and development agreement for Garrison Landing. One of the provisions in the resolution states the “proposed PUD will provide common public open space in the northeast corner of the property.”
In 2019, the city asked the representative for Garrison Landing to remove the sign marking the space as private. Schelzel said the city received a response from an attorney for one of the ownership team’s representatives outlining their belief that the space was always meant for use by condo owners and their guests and that the understandings and conversations with city staff were that the green space would be common private open space.
The Wayzata Parks and Trails Board later requested that the city review the situation with the hope that the current sign facing the park be removed and a solution be achieved before the end of 2020.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said that in the weeks since the workshop meeting, city staff members have worked toward an agreement with the owners of the development and the Garrison Landing Condominium Association.
Dahl also noted that city staff members took into account the legal fees that would likely need to be spent if the city continued forward in trying to designate the land for public use.
“Our goal was to come to some kind of solution or resolution that everyone can live with without spending too much consultant time on it,” the city manager said.
Part of the $5,000 contribution will be used for the purchase, upkeep and maintenance of a new entrance sign at Post Office Pocket Park, and new landscaping will replace a current “private park” sign and help better separate the two areas.
Councilmember Johanna McCarthy said it was difficult for her to accept “such a nominal amount of money” when she believed that the intent of the language of the development agreement called for the area in question to be used as public space.
Community Development Director Emily Goellner said the contribution was determined based on feedback at the council’s workshop during which three of the five council members felt that no fee or contribution should be required.
Mayor Ken Willcox, who agreed with McCarthy, said he thought it was a small amount of money for the city to give up what he believed was originally intended to be space for public use.
“I think Garrison Landing is coming off pretty fortunate with this, but I think it’s probably the best resolution we can get under the circumstances,” Willcox said.
