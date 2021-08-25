After favorable review, planning commission moves ordinance forward to council
Some Wayzata residents could soon be allowed to keep chickens in their yards if a new rule is approved by city leaders.
The Wayzata City Council recently directed city staff to draft an ordinance on backyard chickens after receiving several inquires over the past several years. City code currently states that no farm animals are allowed on properties within Wayzata.
The draft ordinance is proposing to allow chickens on larger lots in the city, specifically the R-1 and R-1A zoning districts, as well as any PUD zoned single-family property that is larger than 40,000 square feet in area. The minimum lot size for the R-1 district is 40,000 square feet, and the minimum for R-1A is 80,000 square feet.
“We’re proposing to allow the keeping of chickens within these properties in the city, and then potentially if this does get approved at some point we can review it or evaluate it later on to see if additional properties could be included in this based on the discussions,” Parks Planner Nick Kieser said during the Aug. 16 planning commission meeting.
The proposed ordinance also includes a list of requirements, including a limit of four chickens with only hens being allowed. The new rules would also limit the size of the chicken coop and run, which would also have to meet applicable zoning district accessory structure setback requirements. Other requirements would also be in place to ensure the chicken coop is kept in a healthy and sanitary manner.
“(The chickens) must be maintained in the coop and in the run at all times, so they can’t be out in different places on the property,” Kieser added.
The city would also create a permit application and fee system to allow for the keeping of chickens under the ordinance. If at any time there is failure to comply with the requirements, the city could revoke the permit and the owner would be required to remove the chickens and coop from their property.
The proposed ordinance received an overall favorable review by the planning commission.
“In general, I’m in favor of it,” Commissioner Larissa Stockton said. “I think it’s a good option for people to have who are interested in doing so. I draw some hesitation on the inconvenience to neighbors and the overall drive of it, but I think there seems to be ample measures in places to address that should it become an issue.”
Commissioner Peggy Douglas said her biggest concern is whether most residents are even aware the city is considering the ordinance change since no public comments were received during the commission meeting.
Commissioner Jennifer Severson also supported the idea of trying to invite more feedback from residents.
“I’m in favor of continuing to have some community input ... to see if there is a lot of interest in this and making sure that the ordinance itself and the applications are pretty tight, so that we are making sure that we’re getting good chicken owners and they are being good neighbors,” Severson said.
On a unanimous vote, the commission directed city staff to prepare a draft planning commission report and recommendation for approval of the ordinance with the recommendation that the city gather more community feedback on the subject.
The report and recommendation will be up for review at the next planning commission meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 1. The ordinance will then go before the city council for consideration.
