An unseasonably warm day welcomes visitors to the Spring Splash event May 1 in the city’s new Panoway park. Hosted by the Wayzata Conservancy, the event offered information about youth summer programming from Wayzata Community Education, Wayzata Sailing, the Wayzata Fishing Team, Three Rivers Park District and the Ridgedale YMCA. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The Wayzata Fishing Team invites guests to race minnows during the Spring Splash event May 1 in Wayzata’s new lakeside Panoway park. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Kenzie Groechel, an intern with the Wayzata Conservancy, helps welcome visitors to the Spring Splash event, which provided information about youth summer programming from various local organizations. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

