The cast and crew of Wayzata Community Church’s Good Works Community Theater are hard at work getting ready to tell the tale of “Big Fish.”
The latest musical production marks the 20th anniversary for the theater group, which has been putting on musicals every other year at the Wayzata church. Anyone from the congregation or outside the church is invited to audition for the shows. And all ages are welcome. This year’s 70-person cast ranges in age from 4 to 85.
“It’s great for the community because anybody’s welcome. … We have people who have never stepped on stage before all the way to people like myself and some others who this is what they do and they’ve done it all their life,” said Autumn Toussaint, the artistic director of Goods Works. She’s also directing and will play the role of Sandra Bloom, Edward’s wife, in “Big Fish.”
Toussaint, who has a bachelor’s degree in musical theater and has worked extensively in the professional musical theater realm in Europe and the U.S., said the theater group picked “Big Fish” for this year’s show because it centers on community, love and family.
Toussaint said the story resonates personally with her because it’s set in her home state of Alabama and revolves around the relationship between the story’s central character and his father, who is nearing the end of his life. Toussaint experienced the death of her father in 2000.
“And my dad was a storyteller because he was a preacher, so I was drawn to it immediately,” she said. “My siblings and I were convinced that the movie was written about my dad.”
The father in “Big Fish” is Edward Bloom. As a traveling salesman, he lived life on the road more than at home. At the completion of each trip, he would tell his son, Will, the stories of the amazing people he met during his travels. The stories are based on fact but are told in such a colorful way that as Will grows older, he views them as fiction. When Edward’s health declines and Will learns that he and his wife, Josephine, will have a son of their own, Will decides he wants to decipher the truth of his father’s tall tales once and for all.
The musical is based on Daniel Wallace’s 1998 novel, “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions,” and the 2003 film, “Big Fish.”
Stepping into the role of Will Bloom is Chris Paulson, a member of the church who has experience as a local professional theater actor.
Paulson said he’s excited for audiences to experience the heartfelt family-friendly musical.
“I was curious to do the show because I really found it to be a beautiful story,” the actor said. “It hovers around themes that everyone’s going to be able to connect with.”
The musical will run for six performances beginning Wednesday, March 18. The shows are free to attend, but tickets are required. There will be a standby line before each performance, but guests are encouraged to reserve tickets ahead to time to ensure they will get a seat.
To reserve a ticket, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/bigfish.
If you go:
Good Works Community Theater presents “Big Fish”
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18; 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19; 7 p.m. Friday, March 20; 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21 (Child and special needs friendly show); 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
