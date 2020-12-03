Free festive tour begins Dec. 3 and will run through most of the month
Faced with safety concerns around indoor gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders with Wayzata Community Church began brainstorming months ago about new ways for people to safely celebrate the Christmas season.
“We started thinking through how could we use our amazing church property to really bring the Christmas story to life,” said Christa Bowman Workmon, the church’s director of middle school ministry.
The group drew inspiration from the Bentleyville Tour of Lights in Duluth, which is being turned into a drive-thru event this year, to come up with a new experience at Wayzata Community Church called “The Christmas Story in Lights.”
Throughout December, the public is invited to drive through the church’s grounds while stopping at eight stations, each one sharing the Christmas story in bright lights, music and narration.
“Really, anyone and everyone can come to it because you’re staying safely in your car. You keep your windows rolled up and go on this lighted path through our winding parking lot,” Workmon said.
During Christmas week, from Sunday, Dec. 20, through Wednesday, Dec. 23, organizers are hoping to bring add some special live elements to the tour, if allowed by COVID-19 safety restrictions.
Visitors are invited to bring an ornament that represents them or their family and hang it with other ornaments from the community on a tree outside the church.
“We hope this tree becomes a beautiful reminder of the community and love that Wayzata Community Church brings into all of our lives, even in a year when we can’t all be together as easily as before,” Workmon said.
Around 75 volunteers are helping create the festive experience as they wrap trees and hang more than 100,000 lights. Many others are helping by giving money or donating supplies to help put on the free tour.
The church will also collect a freewill offering that will benefit Community Emergency Services, a Minneapolis nonprofit that provides direct service to people in need.
“We definitely take our middle name seriously at Wayzata Community Church, so we’re constantly thinking about what we can do for the community,” Workmon said.
If you go:
Wayzata Community Church presents “The Christmas Story in Lights”
When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 6; 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, through Sunday, Dec. 13; 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, through Sunday, Dec. 27.
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata. Enter from Wayzata Boulevard at the Wayzata West Middle School parking lot to begin the tour. Greeters will be available to welcome visitors and answer questions.
Information: wayzatacommunitychurch.org
