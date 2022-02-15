Concept proposal for Wayzata Beach Club was reviewed Feb. 7
The latest proposal to redevelop the former TCF Bank headquarters failed to find support from the Wayzata Planning Commission.
The application follows two failed attempts from Minnetonka-based Lake West Development to get approval from the city to redevelop the site.
The first proposal in November 2020 involved converting the existing building into 11 condominium units while also constructing two new three-story all-residential buildings for a total of 66 units. The second proposal, reviewed in August 2021, detailed a concept plan to demolish the existing building and construct two new three-story mixed-use buildings with 35 residential units and added commercial space.
The latest application from Lake West for a new development, called the Wayzata Beach Club, was reviewed during the Feb. 7 planning commission meeting.
The concept plan is for the property at 200 Lake Street East owned by Huntington National Bank, which is the successor of TCF National Bank. The current 52,600 square-foot building was constructed in 1990 and sits on more than 2 acres of land that is more than 1,000 feet long from end to end and it includes 135 surface parking stalls. The building is 52-feet tall when measured to the top of its gable and 60-feet tall when measured to the top of the spire.
“That is a very unique height for this community,” Community Development Director Emily Goellner said. “(It is) one of the tallest buildings in the community, and that was arranged through the existing (planned unit development) agreement that stands on the property today.”
The latest proposal for the site includes tearing down the existing vacant office building to construct a 32-unit mixed-use development in two new three-story (35-feet tall) buildings with around 42,000 square feet of office, commercial and restaurant space.
The east building would house 19 condominium units with office, commercial and restaurant space on the first level and underground parking. This section would utilize three 25-foot wide breaks meant to break up the building’s mass. The west building would provide 13 condominium units with first-level retail grocery space and underground parking.
Of the plan’s 229 total parking spaces, 138 spaces would be located within semi-automated parking structures that stack and rotate vehicles.
Also included in the concept plan are pocket parks on the east and west ends of the property, with a central plaza between the two buildings.
The applicant is requesting approval of a planned unit development concept plan for which no variances would be needed from the city. If approved by the Wayzata City Council, the applicant would then need to apply for approval of a general development plan as well as an additional application request of a shoreland impact plan/conditional use permit for the impervious surface.
According to Goellner, the major questions with the application relate to the proposed new uses of the land, impervious surface coverage, open space and the design standard deviations that would be necessary for the latest proposal.
The application was met mostly with opposition from residents during the public hearing portion of the Wayzata Planning Commission meeting.
Pete Wahtera, who has lived in Wayzata for around 15 years, said he objected to any plan that involved demolishing the existing building.
“This happens to be the best-looking commercial building in Hennepin County, and we want to dispose of it and get rid of it? I don’t think the city of Wayzata should do such a thing. ... It would be a shame to lose that building and we should do everything we possibly can to keep it,” he said.
Lindsay Bashioum, a Wayzata resident and former Wayzata Planning Commission member, said one of her primary concerns had to do with increased traffic and the “canyon effect” that the proposed buildings would create on Lake Street.
“It is inconsistent with the 2040 Comprehensive Plan,” she added. “And there’s actually no public benefit provided that isn’t already there.”
Planning Commission members also voiced their objections to the project as currently proposed.
Commissioner Jennifer Severson commended the applicant for the latest plan, but said she still had a lot of concerns about the project.
“Most notably for me is feeling like this is inherently space that’s for the public, which is what a PUD amendment is. ... It’s a very ambitious project, unfortunately I just don’t think that it fits all of the needs at this point,” she said.
Commissioner Peggy Douglas said the project “does not depict the charm of a lakeside community.”
“It just doesn’t work in our community,” Douglas said.
Commissioner Ken Sorensen also commended the applicant for their work and noted the site’s unique characteristics of being very long and narrow.
“It poses unique challenges in meeting some of the zoning and the design standards and therefore requires some unique solutions to try to just make it work,” he said.
But Sorensen said his concerns around the uniformly tall buildings creating “an unwelcoming tunnel effect” and the ability to find tenants to occupy the commercial and retail spaces prevented him from supporting the concept.
“We need to be confident of a concept here that’s going to be viable,” he said.
On a 5-0 decision, with Commissioners Laura Merriam and Larissa Stockton absent from the meeting, the Wayzata Planning Commission voted to direct city staff to prepare a draft report and recommendation for denial of the application.
For more information on the development application, visit wayzata.org/655/200-Lake-St-E-formerly-TCF.
