The owners of Cov restaurant are hoping to build an addition that would include a small kitchen, open-air bar and more outdoor seating.
The Wayzata Planning Commission, which reviewed the proposal during the Feb. 22 meeting, was asked consider the design of the overall project.
Several other approvals would be needed from the City Council for the project to move forward, including an encroachment permit since the proposed addition is located on both private property and city right of way. A right-of-way code amendment would also be required to allow an outdoor bar in the public right of way. The City Council would also need to approve a sidewalk cafe permit to expand the restaurant’s existing outdoor seating area.
“The Planning Commission can certainly state their opinions for these additional requests, but I think it’s important to note that we’re kind of separating these two – the design review from those additional three requests,” Assistant City Planner Nick Kieser said at the beginning of the discussion.
The proposal, from owner Stielow LLC and applicant Shea Design, is for a 500-square-foot addition to the west side of the existing Cov restaurant building at 700 Lake St. E. The addition would include an outdoor bar with 17 seats, a small kitchen and a takeout window for food and non-alcoholic drinks. The proposed kitchen area and takeout window would be located on private property, with the bar area located on the public right of way. Planters would surround the area to provide a barrier for the open public space, which the city requires for all liquor licenses.
The recently completed plaza park, which is part of the Panoway on Wayzata Bay project, is to the west of the proposed addition location.
The proposed addition would be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. The bar area would be open seasonally from April to November, depending on the weather.
The Planning Commission was tasked with reviewing two requested design deviations: To use Hardie board panels that would match the look of the existing restaurant exterior; and for facade transparency in allowing wood shutters on the addition (instead of glass) that could be open and closed.
“The council will be considering in a few weeks the feedback that you have at this meeting,” Community Development Director Emily Goellner told the commission. “So, your feedback is based on the design of the building but also any input that you have on how the right of way should be used in this area.”
The commissioners had mixed responses on allowing the design deviations and some voiced concerns over allowing a bar on public right of way and next door to the City’s new plaza park.
“I’m not feeling that this is the right thing to do,” Commissioner Lindsey Bashioum said, adding that she didn’t agree with the process of asking the Planning Commission to vote on the design before the City Council decides on the right-of-way code amendment.
Commissioner Peggy Douglas said she was OK with the design standard deviations, but agreed that the application was coming to the Planning Commission prematurely.
Commissioner Greg Flannigan said he was supportive of the design and the overall project.
“I think that ultimately this is a very intriguing option for the city to pursue,” Flannigan said.
Commissioner Laura Merriam said her primary concern was the proposed location of the outdoor bar.
“Panoway is meant to be enjoyed by people of all generations and it seems to me that a bar where people sit and drink in such a profoundly public area would detract from a family experience,” Merriam said.
Commissioner Chris Plantan said she too struggled with the proposal.
“It seems like it would be easier to have cafe seating in the right of way instead of an actual bar and alcohol service,” Plantan said, adding that she did not support the requested design deviation for the shutters that when closed could block views of the lake from some public areas.
Commissioner Larissa Stockton said she was in favor of the overall concept.
“We need to be future-oriented when we think about the merging of indoor and outdoor spaces with our eateries,” Stockton said.
Commissioner Jeff Parkhill said he was not in favor of allowing a design deviation for facade transparency.
“I think we need to keep that as open as possible. When you drive down Broadway, you should be able to see out onto the lake and there should be a clear view there,” Parkhill said, noting that he also took issue with the proposed project location overall.
On a 6-1 vote, with Bashioum casting the dissenting vote, the Planning Commission approved a motion directing city staff to prepare a report and recommendation of approval for the design deviation to use Hardie board panels but denial of the facade transparency design deviation. The motion also included notes to the City Council that the Planning Commission has concerns over potentially blocking views of the lake and a bar being placed so close to the public plaza park.
