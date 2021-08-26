The Good Clinic would be located at 803 Lake St. E.
The Wayzata Planning Commission recommended a plan for a new primary care wellness clinic at the Promenade of Wayzata.
A development application requesting approval of a conditional use permit for the Good Clinic was reviewed at the commission’s Aug. 16 meeting.
The Good Clinic, under former MinuteClinic CEO Michael Howe, launched early this year with a location in Northeast Minneapolis and plans to expand with more sites in Minnesota as well as Colorado by the end of 2021. Company leaders also are planning for locations in Arizona and Florida in the next three years.
Similar to MinuteClinic, care at the Good Clinic is provided by nurse practitioners and insurance is accepted by major providers, including Medicare.
At the commission meeting, Director of Clinical Services Kimberly Yung said the Good Clinic provides full-scope primary care with a foundation of introducing wellness.
“We just want to try to be an educator and an ambassador of overall wellness,” Yung said.
The 2,740-square-foot clinic would include around 500 feet dedicated toward a reception and retail area. Plans also include space for four consultation rooms and a small lab. The clinic would also be used to hold educational classes and discussions.
The clinic would be located on the ground floor of the West Block of the Promenade at 803 Lake St. E. The five-building Promenade development includes 255 senior housing units, 155 condominiums or rental apartments and the 92-room Hotel Landing.
The application for the clinic follows the city council’s decision this past fall to approve a planned unit development amendment that clarifies and expands the list of permitted uses within the 130,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor of the Promenade. The change allowed uses such as clinics, childcare, food establishments, health and wellness uses, and other service businesses - though many service-based businesses already occupied those areas including Benedict’s, Sotheby’s, 360 Financial, Nonna’s Montessori school as well as several salons and a barbershop.
Also included in the council’s decision was a provision that the outer-facing sides of the Promenade along Superior Boulevard and Lake Street be limited to retail and restaurants and other uses that support a high level of pedestrian activity.
Since the Good Clinic would be located along Lake Street, the application included a request for a conditional use permit based on the belief that the clinic will help drive pedestrian traffic in the area.
Overall, the planning commission was favorable to the development application and voted unanimously to direct city staff to prepare a report and recommendation of approval for the Good Clinic.
“I think this sounds like a business that could serve the community well,” Planning Commissioner Larissa Stockton said.
Commissioner Ken Sorensen said he thought the proposal made sense for the space.
“I like the wellness approach. It’s a little unique,” he said. “I think it kind of fits Wayzata well.”
The report and recommendation will be reviewed at the next planning commission meeting Sept. 1. The application will then go before the city council for consideration.
