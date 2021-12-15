Cantissimo Senior Living proposed for site along Highway 12 frontage road
A concept plan for a new senior care facility received favorable reviews from the Wayzata Planning Commission during its Dec. 6 meeting.
The “boutique” style assisted living and memory care facility, called Cantissimo Senior Living, would house up to 40 residents in need of higher levels of care. The proposed location is a 2.5-acre area along the eastern edge of the city, with a property line next to the city of Minnetonka. The existing site encompasses three vacant parcels at 15419 and 15429 Wayzata Boulevard and 1405 Holdridge Terrace that are along Wayzata Boulevard and facing U.S. Highway 12.
Emily Goellner, the city’s community development director, explained that there are single-family homes to the south and west of the site and a large wetland that would provide some buffer to the residential neighborhood to the south. To the east in Minnetonka is the Hillcrest Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, which is currently for sale.
The concept plans for Cantissimo detail an L-shaped two-story building with a walk-out level to the rear and a patio overlooking the wetland to the southeast. Two road access points connected to the parking lot would be just east of the facility, and the western most parcel along Holdridge Terrace would be used as an open nature space with walking trails for future residents and the neighborhood. A stormwater pond is also proposed to the south of the building.
The application from Pillar/Senior Lifestyle Living LLC includes requests for a comprehensive plan amendment and a planned unit development concept plan review.
The comprehensive plan amendment request is to change the land use designation for the properties from low density residential to institutional. According to city code, the primary objective of uses within an institutional district is the provision of services, usually on a nonprofit basis, rather than the sale of goods or services. The institutional land use category usually represents publicly owned buildings and properties that typically provide a community service.
“There’s a real benefit to a lot of people with this type of an application on such a unique piece of land,” K.C. Chermak of Pillar/Senior Lifestyle Living said at the meeting.
Goellner noted that this site was previously the property of the Minnesota Department of Transportation during the reconstruction of Highway 12. The site was sold in 2014 to Lake West Development and approved for a preliminary and final plat to combine the three parcels into two parcels for single-family homes, but the homes were never built. In 2016, Lake West Development proposed a set of 10 townhomes which later turned into plans for four single-family homes. Those plans were ultimately denied on the grounds of negative neighborhood impact, substantial tree removal and concerns over density.
The concept plan for Cantissimo Senior Living found general support from the Planning Commission, with Commissioner Ken Sorensen stating that the amendment for institutional land use “goes a long way in meeting the intent and essence of the comprehensive plan” when considering the uniqueness of the site.
“If not this, what? This site’s been sitting there a long time. There’s been a few things tried. They haven’t worked for various reasons,” Sorensen said. “I think we have something now that seems to work for all the neighbors. So with those thoughts in mind, I think we have a pretty good proposal here.”
Commissioner Laura Merriam also said the proposal seemed like a practical solution for this piece of land.
“I appreciate all the buffers that are provided for the neighbors, especially for the neighbors that are most impacted. ... I would be in favor of making a recommendation to move forward,” Merriam said.
On a 6-0 vote, with Commissioner Jeff Parkhill absent from the meeting, the commission directed city staff to prepare a report and recommendation for approval of the comprehensive plan amendment and PUD concept plan. The report and recommendation will be up for review and adoption at the next planning commission meeting, which is scheduled for Jan. 3. The application will then go before the Wayzata City Council for consideration.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.