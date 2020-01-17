Wayzata is moving forward with a plan for a remodel project at City Hall.
The Wayzata City Council voted unanimously Jan. 7 to authorize RJM Construction, which the city hired to serve as construction manager for the project, to award the bids and approve the proposal with Henricksen for the remodel project.
The work, which is planned to begin in mid-February and be finished in April, includes improvements to the departments of motor vehicle, administration and police. According to City Manager Jeffrey Dahl, the objectives are to provide additional workspaces, improve visibility and safety and increase efficiency for motor vehicle and City Hall lobbies. The work includes new furniture, better sightlines to anyone walking into City Hall, a new office for police staff members and new cubicle spaces that allow for more staff members.
“This facility was built in 2003 and there haven’t been any major remodeling efforts since then,” Dahl said. “That wasn’t a long time ago, relatively speaking, however, our city is completely different than it was in 2003 so our operations have changed substantially since then.”
Dahl said the city had allocated around $318,000 for the project out of the general fund capital improvements plan based on a preliminary cost estimate, but bids came in “significantly higher” at a total cost of $518,000.
The city manager said he believed the three primary reasons for the difference are that the $70,000 in construction management fees were not part of the preliminary estimate; the inclusion of some smaller projects such as carpet replacement; and an overall increase in the labor market and other construction-related costs.
Dahl laid out three options for the city in response to the increased cost: To move forward with the full project and take from the general fund capital improvements plan; to move forward with the project minus several items that can be delayed to future years; or rebid the project with the bare minimum improvements to get the price closer to the preliminary estimate.
“Staff recommends moving forward with option #2,” Dahl said. “I do think there are some areas where we can cut or reduce the cost. I think there are a few tweaks we can move forward with [for] the front desk without compromising the safety concerns.”
The city manager said he estimated the changes would amount to a savings of at least $50,000 and that the $150,000 difference could still be absorbed by the general fund capital improvements plan.
Councilmember Johanna McCarthy said she was worried that the increased cost for the project and that the transferring of extra funds to cover it could eventually lead to an increase in the tax levy.
“I’m very concerned about the amount of money given the other things we have going on in the city where we may need some of those funds,” she said.
Regarding Wayzata’s overall funds, Dahl said the city is in “a very good position” and that, “Every year our overall fund balance, with all the enterprises. … [has] been going up,” he said.
The council ultimately voted to move forward with option #2 and include the adjustments to reduce the project cost by around $50,000. Also included in the motion was for city staff members to identify a funding source for the difference.
“I think we need to identify where this is going to come from and what the impact is, if any,” said Mayor Ken Willcox. “And I think any future bidding or any future estimates we do, we have to be a whole lot more conservative than we’ve been to date because, obviously, we’ve been way off.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.