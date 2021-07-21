Option to participate virtually will still be offered to members of the public
In another sign that life is returning back to normal following more than a year of restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wayzata City Council has returned to in-person meetings.
The council convened July 20 at city hall for their first in-person meeting since March 2020. Members of the public were also welcomed to return and attend in-person after many months of only being able to watch and comment remotely, with many deciding to do through Zoom.
Thinking back to spring of last year, Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said the transition to hosting meetings in an entirely virtual format happened quickly.
“It was really challenging, but we made that a priority and had the appropriate staff at the table to accommodate holding government meetings and allowing the public to attend to the best of our ability using the latest technology,” Dahl said, adding that he and the council members are “really excited to be back in person.”
As many found in the early days of the pandemic, the adjustment of moving everyday life online had its drawbacks as well as benefits.
“The meetings were a little bit clunky, but they got better as time rolled on,” the city manager said. “And we actually found some benefits that we will be incorporating.”
For all future planning commission and regular city council meetings, a remote option will continue to be offered to the public. All Zoom information will be detailed in the online agenda prior to each meeting at wayzata.org/AgendaCenter.
Olivia Laskey, the city’s communications coordinator, said a temporary remote option will be offered as city staff works to implement a more permanent and smooth hybrid meeting experience for the public. The work includes installing new equipment and upgrades to the council chambers.
“We have a nice, smooth hybrid option coming, but it has just been taking time because the whole world is trying to be hybrid,” Laskey said, noting that the city hopes to have the new system in place by the fall. “We’re trying to put in a permanent two-way street so that people can tune in from wherever.”
Under state statute, council members will continue to be required to attend meetings in order to cast their votes for council decisions in-person.
Members of the public watching remotely may provide comments on specific agenda items before meetings by emailing them at least two hours prior to EmailPublicComment@wayzata.org. Mailed comments can be sent to Wayzata City Hall at least three days before the meeting. The public can also call city staff with comments at least three hours before the meeting. Contact information for each department can be found at wayzata.org/VirtualCityHall.
During meetings, members of the public can call in to voice their comments during the public hearing or comment portion of the meeting. They can also video-call in their comments using the Zoom details provided in the meeting packet. For detailed directions on calling or video-calling into meetings, visit wayzata.org/636/Virtual-Public-Meetings.
Local residents can also continue watching planning commission and regular city council meetings on channel 8 or through WCTV on the city’s website at wayzata.org/wctv.
