Seven units will be built along Walker Avenue South, near City Hall
The Wayzata City Council approved plans Feb. 4 for a group of seven new townhomes along Walker Avenue.
Walker Partners Limited Partnership and property owner RE Clark Land Invest are making the development application. The redevelopment project includes demolishing the existing office building at 215 Walker Ave. S., which is currently used by Keller Williams Premier Realty, and constructing three buildings containing seven two-story townhouses.
The land for the proposed project is zoned C-1 Office and Limited Commercial District and is designated as mixed-use commercial/residential in the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan, which states that a single land use is allowed on an individual project provided that the intent is to have a mix of uses on that same block.
The project site shares a block with Garrison Landing, a condo building with retail services on its lower level. Also on the block are several financial service offices, a public park and a townhome property with two units.
The council reviewed a concept plan for the project in August, which then depicted a row of eight attached townhomes. While the plan was approved, there was some concern from the council over massing and scale, said Wayzata Planning Consultant PeggySue Imihy.
In the revised plans, one townhome was removed and green space was added by breaking the townhomes into three buildings.
“This change in their plan was really to reflect the comments that the overall scale of what was originally proposed was maybe a bit too massive for the area,” Imihy said.
The latest application still included several requests: Approval of a planned unit development general plan with variances for building separation and setbacks; rezoning from C-1 office and limited commercial district to planned unit development; preliminary plat approval to combine two parcels into seven lots with one outlot; design review; and shoreland impact plan/conditional use permit for impervious surface.
The Wayzata Planning Commission voted 6-0 in January to recommend approval of the application and the attached requests.
The council was also supportive of the project, with Councilmember Johanna McCarthy thanking the developer for the updated plan.
“I was not in favor of the original concept that was presented to us, and I think that reducing the number of units and allowing some more space is certainly much more in keeping with the neighborhoods, so thank you very much. ... It looks great,” McCarthy said.
Councilmember Jeff Buchanan said he too appreciated the changes and would support the updated project and requests.
Councilmember Alex Plechash echoed his fellow council members’ comments.
“I like the project. I liked the first one. I like this one better. It’s an example of how the collective wisdom of diverse opinions comes up with a better idea,” Plechash said.
Councilmember Dan Koch said the townhomes will be a great addition to the area.
“I think it’s a great transition from Lake Street and the commercial district to the residential neighborhood, so I’m in favor of this,” Koch said. “I think it’s great.”
Agreeing with the rest of the council, Mayor Ken Willcox put forth a motion to approve the project. On a unanimous vote, the plans and accompanying requests were approved.
