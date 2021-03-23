March 31 declared Police Chief Michael Risvold Day
Wayzata city leaders are continuing to find ways to honor Police Chief Michael Risvold as he enters the final days of his career in law enforcement.
Risvold will retire at the end of March after 17 years as Wayzata’s police chief. In recognition of his service, the Wayzata City Council declared Wednesday, March 31, as Police Chief Michael Risvold Day.
The proclamation, read by Mayor Johanna Mouton during the March 16 City Council meeting, commended the police chief for his more than 30 years in law enforcement, which began with the Minnetrista Police Department. His roles there included patrol, corporal, investigator and sergeant. After 10 years, he left Minnetrista for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked in court security and training before being promoted to detective. Four years later, in 2004, Risvold was hired as Wayzata’s fifth police chief.
While leading the Wayzata Police Department, Risvold oversaw the expansion of policing services to the Long Lake and spent time as a board member for the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.
Risvold has received several accolades for his work, including recognition from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar for his work on a criminal investigation during his time with Hennepin County. In 2018, he received the Richard W. Schaller Award, which is presented by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association annually to a chief who is respected in his community and displays exemplary service.
“Chief Risvold embodies everything that Wayzata is, especially small-town friendliness and big-city innovation and professionalism,” the proclamation read.
The proclamation also noted that the police chief has led the department and community through a number of challenges and tragedies, including a train derailment in 2010 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The police chief also led the department in the wake of the on-duty death of Police Officer Bill Mathews, who was working to clear debris from U.S. Highway 12 in 2017 when he was struck and killed by a driver who later pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
“He’s led through a tremendous amount of ups and downs,” City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said.
Deputy Police Chief Marc Schultz, who will take over in April as interim police chief, presented Risvold with a shadow box containing the police chief’s badge, patch and a plaque.
Standing before a room of police officers and family members, Risvold thanked Wayzata residents for their support over his 17 years of service to the community.
“It’s been truly amazing,” he said.
The police chief also thanked past and present city staff members, including three city managers, and every council member and mayor he has worked with. Risvold, who fought to hold back tears, said he was also proud to have the support of his family.
The police chief then turned his attention to his officers.
“It’s kind of odd to be celebrating me. I feel like we should be celebrating the Wayzata Police Department. All of our officers, the men and women that do the work ... make me look good. ... My staff has all contributed a great deal to my success and I owe this recognition to all of them as well,” the police chief said. “Thank you again, the City of Wayzata, for placing your trust in me for 17 years. It’s truly been an honor of a lifetime.”
