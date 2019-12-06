A concept plan to redevelop the Boatworks building on Lake Minnetonka failed to find the support it needed to move forward from the Wayzata City Council.
The council voted 4-1 to deny the planned unit development concept plan and three zoning ordinance text amendments related to height, setbacks and design standards for rooftop equipment. Councilmember Jeff Buchanan cast the vote in favor of the project.
The council’s decision comes after a 6-0 vote from the Wayzata Planning Commission to recommend that the council deny all four requests for the redevelopment project.
The proposal to redevelop the property into a four-story mixed-use building comes from Rick Born, the owner of the 85-year-old two-story Boatworks building at 294 Grove Lane E.
“Our goal from the beginning was to create a world-class transformational mixed-use development, one with significant public benefits and experiences that this site uniquely offers and deserves,” Born said.
The Boatworks is Wayzata’s largest commercial building south of the railroad tracks and is between two public spaces: Wayzata Beach and Depot Park. The building currently houses office space, including Born’s RBA Consulting, as well as Wayzata Brew Works and 6Smith restaurant.
In the proposed redevelopment, the first two floors would be used for restaurant and office uses and the top two floors would be occupied by 36 condo units. The concept plan also showed a rooftop patio with restrooms and a kitchenette and a three-level parking structure within the building.
Also included in the application was a list of potential public benefits identified by the development team. Among the benefits listed were safer pedestrian access to the beach, an extension of the Lake Effect project along the lake side of the building, more areas for the public to gather, public access onto the peninsula of the Boatworks marina, a new boardwalk and public marina gathering area, enhanced walkability and improvements to stormwater treatment.
The proposed four-story building would be 58 feet from the average grade plane to the coping of the roof of the fourth story and more than 71 feet to the top of the elevator penthouse.
Under city ordinance, the maximum building height for a PUD is three stories or 35 feet, whichever is less.
The existing Boatworks building is about 31 feet tall.
To allow for the Boatworks redevelopment to exceed 35 feet, the applicant proposed a zoning ordinance text amendment to add that properties that were zoned C-3 commercial prior to PUD, in excess of 3 acres, and with sufficient public benefit can negotiate the maximum allowable height between the applicant and the city.
Emily Goellner, the city’s community development director, noted that the applicant would be willing to modify their design of the proposed redevelopment to eliminate the rooftop equipment and use of the roof by condominium residents and guests above the fourth floor. The change would eliminate the need for the zoning ordinance amendments related to rooftop equipment and reduce the height of the building to 58 feet.
Born spoke before the council and was quick to identify the issue that had been the largest challenge for the planning commission: the height of the proposed building. Born said that in order to go through the process of tearing down the current building, relocating the tenants and rebuilding with added public amenities, a new building would need to be taller than 35 feet.
“There’s just no economic way for me to do it,” Born said.
The latest application comes after a concept plan for a five-story redevelopment. The planning commission voted unanimously in June to recommend the denial of approvals. Before the plans were sent to the council, the developers requested that the concept be tabled.
Height continued to be a primary reason for the latest proposal.
Councilmember Dan Koch said he understood the complexities of trying to redevelop the unique site, which is surrounded by public spaces.
“The public benefit here is so much bigger than any development,” he said.
And while Koch said he’d be more favorable to a proposal for a building that was scaled down to around 58 feet or less, he said he couldn’t support the plan as presented.
Councilmember Jeff Buchanan said there was much to like about the redevelopment plan, which he said would be a benefit to residents and the general public visiting Wayzata.
“I’d love to see this property redeveloped. It needs to be redeveloped,” Buchanan said, noting that he too would be more supportive of a building proposal that was closer to 58 feet in height.
Councilmember Alex Plechash said that while he liked that the concept plan had many public benefits included, he too was concerned about the height of the project.
“In a vacuum, I would say yes. It’s a wonderful design. But we’re not living in a vacuum; we’re living in a community,” Plechash said. “And so I have to do and vote for what I think is best for the city, considering all perspectives and all constituents.”
Councilmember Johanna McCarthy said “the public benefit is a tremendous asset” for the proposed concept plan and that the “design is beautiful.” However, she said she could not support the height and mass of the building as proposed.
“The way it was presented this evening, it is too high and too dense for the space we’re looking at and I would not be in favor of the application moving forward,” she said.
Mayor Ken Willcox said he could also not support the project primarily because of the height.
“One of the overriding mantras in our comprehensive plans for years and years has been preserving the small town character of Wayzata, and one of the ways you do that is height,” Willcox said.
The mayor added that he had heard comparisons to this project and the redevelopment of a 14.5-acre site formerly occupied the Wayzata Bay Center, which resulted in the construction of several five-story buildings, including the Hotel Landing, that make up the Promenade of Wayzata. Willcox said the city agreed to that redevelopment project because it was a blighted property that was built on top of several wetlands, ultimately requiring around 6,000 pilings during the construction of the new development.
“It was a very different situation altogether. This is a functioning building. There’s an opportunity cost here for the developer. They can make a lot of money here and that’s fine, but that’s really the driver. It’s not that we’re correcting a blighted property and want to bend over backwards to make that correction,” the mayor said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
