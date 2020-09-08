The Wayzata City Council met virtually for a workshop meeting Sept. 1 to discuss the uses that are permitted within the 130,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor of the Promenade of Wayzata.
Emily Goellner, the city’s community development director, said the vacancy rate is high for the retail space in the development, the final phase of which was completed in 2018. The five-building development includes 255 senior housing units, 155 condominiums or rental apartments, 25,000 square feet of office use and the Hotel Landing. The development received initial approval from the city council in 2008 as a planned unit development.
The owner of the Promenade, represented by Bill Hagstrom of Wayzata Bay Senior Housing, has worked with Mid-America Real Estate to lease the retail spaces in the development.
Goellner said it’s challenging for Mid-America to recruit and retain retail tenants due to the large amount of square footage designated for retail use in the development as well as several aspects unique to Wayzata regarding the market. Goellner said she’s also heard from the leasing team how retail has evolved during the past decade and noted that they’ve had more success attracting and retaining service-based businesses.
“And, of course, now over the last six months to a year or two years, retail as a whole has slowed down everywhere, so it’s even a more difficult project to get at,” Hagstrom said at the meeting.
Hagstrom also noted the number of homes in a 3-mile radius is less than other shopping centers due to the development being located so close to Lake Minnetonka.
Goellner said Hagstrom and the leasing team are seeking a change to the development agreement that would expand the permitted uses on the ground floor of the Promenade to include offices, service businesses, clinics, child care, food establishments and health/wellness uses.
Goellner noted that many of these uses already occupy retail space in the Promenade, including service-oriented businesses like Benedict’s, Truce Juice, Sotheby’s, 360 Financial, College Nannies, Nonna’s Montessori school, Fly Feet Running as well as several salons and a barbershop. She pointed out that Anthropologie is the only current tenant that fits the traditional definition of retail, which is the sale of goods or services from a business to a consumer for their own use.
Hagstrom recently came to the city about leasing retail space for a dental office. In turn, city staff members asked Hagstrom to bring forward a request to amend the planned unit development to update and clarify the uses that they would like to see permitted at the Promenade. Goellner said the request would allow for more clarity and alignment between the city and the owner of the Promenade on types of uses that are permitted, including potential new permitted or conditionally permitted uses, and what types of uses are not permitted.
Hagstrom then submitted a list of uses and requested that any approvals needed with new tenants be handled with the city administratively rather than through individual amendments to the planned unit development. His list of requested uses includes retail, service businesses, office, clinic for medical/dental/chiropractic/aesthetic, child care, restaurant/deli, specialty food/grocery and fitness/spa/massage/health/wellness centers.
In response to the list, Councilmember Alex Plechash noted that many of the types of businesses on the list are already located in the Promenade.
“They’re already there so why is it we’re being asked to approve something, which I’m fine with, for permitted uses that are already there being used?” Plechash asked.
Goellner responded by saying the city has been working in a gray area for many years with how “retail” is interpreted while trying to be accommodating to the businesses interested in leasing the Promenade’s retail space.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl recognized that approving a list of permitted uses would largely be formalizing a practice mostly already in place, but would also allow for the discussion of permitted types of businesses to go through a public hearing and amended planned unit development process with the city.
That process includes city staff working with the development owner to make any formal changes to the development application. The application would then be reviewed at a public hearing with the Wayzata Planning Commission before going to the City Council for approval.
City staff members have begun to create a list of allowed business uses, separated into two categories: Those with a lower impact to residents in the Promenade that could be classified as permitted uses and those with a higher impact to be classified as conditional uses and approved through the city’s conditional use permit process.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.